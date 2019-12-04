Regarding Jon Kiparsky’s Nov. 27 letter, “Cyclists don’t slow traffic, they are traffic,” which states that bicyclists are entitled to use any lane a car can use: I will agree with that, if and when bicyclists have to register their vehicles, pay an excise tax, carry insurance, and equip their vehicles with proper lights so that they can be seen at night. I was sympathetic to cyclists until I spent two years driving in Cambridge daily. The two occasions I saw a cyclist stop and wait at a red light — along with drivers of cars and delivery trucks — rather than blow through the intersection still stand out in my memory.

J. C. Miller