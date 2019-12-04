In Robert Weisman’s article “Social Security tilting to favor higher earners” (Page A1, Dec. 3), I believe there is a flaw in the premise presented as part of the report of Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research. The conclusion that “older folks who choose to start taking benefits before their full retirement age are getting smaller monthly checks than they should” would read quite differently if the word “should” had been replaced with “could.” This word clearly would have illustrated that there is a choice that affects the benefit derived from when Social Security benefits are initiated.

Choosing to delay receiving benefits does not penalize anyone. In fact, choosing to receive benefits early is an additional benefit compared with not having an option to receive them at all until the set retirement date.