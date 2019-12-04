Think twice before letting data rest on IQ levels
The international group of academics who jointly wrote the op-ed “Thou shalt not kill,” which the Globe Opinion section presented on Thanksgiving Day, have offered some interesting and noteworthy observations regarding the relationship between religion and violence. However, these academics either have a different understanding of the common definitions of the terms “IQ” and “cognitive ability” or are dangerously wrong applying these references to form the basis of their conclusions.
It is generally accepted that currently administered IQ ratings are skewed toward academically advanced Western cultures and that any conclusions related to a comparison of a broad varying group of nations, as referred to in this op-ed, should be considered suspect. Further, and more important, the reference made to a comparison based on nations with varying cognitive abilities can be read as racist and suspect in its own right.
Jack Joseph
Cambridge
IQ as a measure of anything cross-culturally has been debunked for decades. As such, the op-ed by Cory Clark, Bo Winegard, and Azim Shariff summarizing their research on violence and religion relies on questionable data leading, in turn, to unreliable conclusions. Whether cloaked in causality or correlation, participation in any normative social institution, from Little League baseball to marching band, will be associated with reduced antisocial behavior.
Steven B. Boris
Jamaica Plain
Troubled by illustration
I found “Thou shalt not kill” racist and elitist on its face. Since when has IQ, let alone “country-level” average IQ, been a measure of anything but privilege? And the illustration: Two darkened figures in hoodies? One figure holds a menacing knife in his hand, just as another hooded figure once held his Skittles. I was appalled and saddened by the Globe’s oversight.
Jenifer Drew
Boston