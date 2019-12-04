Think twice before letting data rest on IQ levels

The international group of academics who jointly wrote the op-ed “Thou shalt not kill,” which the Globe Opinion section presented on Thanksgiving Day, have offered some interesting and noteworthy observations regarding the relationship between religion and violence. However, these academics either have a different understanding of the common definitions of the terms “IQ” and “cognitive ability” or are dangerously wrong applying these references to form the basis of their conclusions.

It is generally accepted that currently administered IQ ratings are skewed toward academically advanced Western cultures and that any conclusions related to a comparison of a broad varying group of nations, as referred to in this op-ed, should be considered suspect. Further, and more important, the reference made to a comparison based on nations with varying cognitive abilities can be read as racist and suspect in its own right.