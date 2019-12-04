I strongly disagree with Jeremy Eichler’s discussion of the place of prodigies in the classical music world, in his review of Daniel Lozakovich’s spectacular performance of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto at Symphony Hall (“At BSO, music from Russia and the Baltics, old and new,” Good Life, Nov. 23).

The reaction of the packed audience to the beauty of Lozakovich’s performance, which Eichler noted, speaks volumes about the violinist’s extraordinary talent and his ability to connect emotionally with those in attendance. As we gathered in the hallway at intermission, we were grateful to have heard such a sincere and beautifully phrased performance, and we marveled at what we might hear from this young artist in the years to come.