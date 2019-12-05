Concert halls today often command prime spots in urban neighborhoods bordered by communities whose own residents would not dream of stepping foot inside. Meanwhile, in traditional concert-presenting formats, even the music’s own gestures toward the outside world are frequently left hanging in midair. Liu felt this acutely when, at one point in her mid-20s, she attended a pristinely disconnected performance of Stravinsky’s classic “The Soldier’s Tale” at a time when actual US soldiers were fighting wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. She left Carnegie Hall that day feeling crestfallen. Yet she also sensed a profound opportunity.

The family story goes that ever since Shaw Pong Liu, at age 3, saw Itzhak Perlman playing on “Sesame Street,” she too wanted to be a classical violinist. Over the years she worked diligently toward that dream, earning a Master’s degree at New England Conservatory and eventually performing works of grave beauty by Bach and Eugene Ysaÿe. But something about the art form’s larger sense of social isolation did not feel right.

Advertisement

Since that time, Liu, now 40, has been forging her own socially engaged creative practice, using music to open up new spaces for connection across the city’s multiple fault lines. Her Code Listen project, which began in 2015, has involved an intensive collaboration with members of the Boston Police Department, Boston teens, local musicians, and the families of homicide victims. The project’s next iteration, entitled “Loved by Many,” will bring an afternoon of musical memorialization, storytelling, and dance to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on Dec. 14. Liu, who is also a composer, spoke with the Globe between teaching students at her home in Jamaica Plain.

Q. How did you arrive at your vision for this kind of community-based work?

A. Music has had such an incredibly powerful impact on my life, but classical music is often appreciated by a very specific and small sector of humanity. When that happens, for me, amazing things are no longer amazing. Figuring out how to share the music with more people, and how to harness its power for a greater good, has become my journey.

Advertisement

Q. The Code Listen project has been evolving for over four years now. What should audiences expect to see at Saturday’s performance?

A. The event is a celebration of loved ones who have been taken before their time. There will be a memorial processional in the Gardner courtyard, with music and posters of about 45 loved ones, followed by a performance with more music and storytelling in Calderwood Hall. It is a healing event, not just for survivor families but for the whole community to come together. As someone who has not personally been impacted by losing a family member, I’ve learned so much in the last four years. One thing that’s become so vivid and painful to me is how isolating the experience of loss can be. It’s almost a human instinct for those around the survivors to turn away from something so terrible and unimaginable. But I think we need to find a way — as a community, as a city, as a nation — to not turn away from each other. We need to turn toward one another.

Violinist and composer Shaw Pong Liu launched the Code Listen project in 2015.

Q. In practical terms, how does music as a medium fit into this project and your other work in urban communities?

Advertisement

A. The whole premise of Code Listen is the power of listening. In many spaces there is a focus on communication with words, and making your point through the clarity of your verbal skills. But I think that’s just one part of how people inhabit the world and make our decisions. Music speaks to the whole body, not just to the intellect. It allows us to incorporate that aspect, but also to go beyond, around and above it, which makes music really powerful as an alternate mode of connection. We saw that from the very beginning of Code Listen. At one point there were five cops and 10 teenagers in the room, and naturally there was some tension. Then a cop started playing a Jackson 5 song, and within a few moments everyone was moving their bodies. It’s physical, it’s vibrational. I would say music offers a model for sharing a pulse both as a metaphor but also in the actual embodied experience of being together and creating something greater than yourself.

Q. I’m sure you’ve encountered skeptics who wonder about how much impact a brief musical encounter can really have when these societal problems are so deeply entrenched. How do you typically respond to that kind of challenge?

A. I would say it’s not actually about throwing people together for a moment or two hours, but about building relationships over multiple years. We have a mom in the group whose son was killed by Boston police. She says being in the group has been a big part of her healing, and she now has police officers in her life whom she cares about. I think many people don’t realize how much suffering actually happens when people lose someone to homicide. The survivors can lose their way, lose their will to keep living. And even if the loss is not in your own family, there are huge ripples of impact if you live in proximity. And we do live in proximity — as a city. So having a space where loved ones are not forgotten can be of tremendous meaning.

Advertisement

Q. You’ve presented aspects of this project all over the city, but this is the second year of coming to the Gardner. How do you see the work as connected to this museum as a particular urban space?

A. They’re trying to open up the museum to more people who are actually their neighbors, and I’m very eager to be a part of that. For many community members and families of victims, this will be their first time coming to the Gardner. And they’re coming not as someone who doesn’t belong there but as the special guests, honored guests, with their loved ones. I think that’s precisely how a city’s most beautiful spaces should be used.

Interview was condensed and edited. “Loved by Many: The Musical Memorial Project” will take place at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. 617-278-5159, www.gardnermuseum.org

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.