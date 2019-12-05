Now, the festival was about to make some more history with the formidable female talent Carlile assembled, from her new country supergroup the Highwomen to big sisters Sheryl Crow and Judy Collins. But she saved the real history-maker for last: After building up her surprise guest of honor as an “incomparable unicorn legend,” Carlile called Dolly Parton to center stage.

At last summer’s Newport Folk Festival, Brandi Carlile hosted an all-star Saturday finale featuring some of American music’s most accomplished women. In its 60-year history, she said, the festival “has always been on the right side of history,” noting that the Freedom Singers performed in 1963, a critical year for the civil rights movement. A couple years later, Bob Dylan plugged in his fateful electric guitar on the stage at Fort Adams.

Dolly was born at center stage, or so it seems. Lately, the 73-year-old songbird has been everywhere at once, from the Country Music Awards to Ken Burns’s “Country Music,” from Netflix (the anthology series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings”) to NBC (the prime-time special “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry”). Here in Boston, “Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol” is having its world premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, where it will run through Dec. 29.

In the new podcast “Dolly Parton’s America,” host Jad Abumrad takes nine painstaking episodes to test a pet theory of his — that Dolly is one of the few remaining unifiers in a divided nation.

“Everyone goes to extremes,” Parton tells Abumrad. “I do not like extremes.”

She has always aimed straight for the heart of the mainstream. It’s been a persistent balancing act.

She’s an unapologetic pop confection who remains true to her “dirt poor,” two-room-cabin roots in East Tennessee. She’s a feminist idol — at Newport, she led her admirers in a sing-along of her anthem for the working-class shero, “9 to 5” — though she’d just as soon not to be identified as such.

She’s relentlessly self-deprecating (“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap,” as she likes to say), but don’t you dare try to take advantage of her. Her 1967 debut album kicked off with “Dumb Blonde,” which established Dolly Parton as anything but — “Just because I’m blonde, don’t think I’m dumb/‘Cause this dumb blonde ain’t nobody’s fool.”

On Abumrad’s podcast, the Nashville historian Robert K. Oermann acknowledges that it took a while for the country music establishment to come around to Dolly’s high-pitched singing voice, which he likens to Minnie Mouse. A few beats later, he heaps praise on her songwriting skills, including the session that, legend has it, produced two of her greatest hits, “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” in a matter of hours. In another era, he says, she’d be Mozart.

Further music-business lore has it that Parton declined when Elvis Presley expressed interest in recording “I Will Always Love You.” When Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, informed her that she’d have to sign over half her publishing rights if the King recorded it, she refused. Safe to say that proved to be a sound business decision.

It’s such particulars that make Dolly a celebrity giantess, despite her diminutive stature. “I think stories like that are the reason why younger female artists say I’ve influenced them,” she once said.

Her career can be charted through several distinct phases. She moved to Nashville the day after graduating high school, writing songs recorded by Kitty Wells and Skeeter Davis, among others, before embarking on her own recording career. In 1967 she became Porter Wagoner’s female counterpart on his weekly syndicated TV show, where she would remain until 1974. By the early ‘70s, however, it was clear that Dolly was destined to step out of Wagoner’s shadow, as she began logging twangy hits including “Joshua” and “Coat of Many Colors.”

Dolly Parton singing at the Country Music Awards in Nashville in 1979.

By the latter part of the decade, she’d become a familiar figure far beyond the strongholds of country music. Ready-made for People magazine profiles, she became a “Tonight Show” regular and a steady presence on the pop chart, with a stream of increasingly tinkly crossover hits beginning with “Here You Come Again.”

As an actress, she had quite a ride in the 1980s, from the impressive crests of her feature debut “9 to 5” (1980, with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin) and “Steel Magnolias” (1989, with an all-star cast including Julia Roberts and Shirley MacLaine) to the trough that was “Rhinestone” (1984), with Sylvester Stallone.

Parton’s next few decades were marked by a weird mix of Smoky Mountain homesickness, from the hit “Trio” albums with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt to a series of authentic bluegrass releases, and her enthusiastic embrace of her over-the-top, Cher-like persona. Over the years she has worked with a crazy quilt of collaborators, from Kenny Rogers and Julio Iglesias to Culture Club, Pentatonix, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

In 1986, Parton bought into an East Tennessee theme park called Silver Dollar City. Renamed Dollywood, the park has grown into her home state’s biggest tourist attraction, drawing an estimated 4 million visitors each year. She’s always wanted to bring something back to the area where she was from, she has said. Today, Dollywood is the region’s biggest employer.

Dolly’s long-ago split from the controlling Wagoner, who died in 2007, has become another key piece of her well-tended story.

“He didn’t know how many dreams I had,” as she tells Abumrad.

But her one big, all-encompassing dream was to please an audience. Though she famously wrote “I Will Always Love You” for Wagoner, when she sang it on her recent NBC special, she told the Grand Ole Opry crowd that it may as well have been written for them.

She and Carlile sang an especially moving duet on the song at Newport. They’d previously worked together when Carlile arranged a benefit album featuring covers of songs from her breakthrough 2007 album, “The Story.” Dolly, of course, sang the epic title track.

If you hear the “you” in “The Story” as the audience, it could be yet another of Dolly Parton’s theme songs.

I crossed all the lines, and I broke all the rules

But baby, I broke them all for you

Because even when I was flat broke

Well, you made me feel like a million bucks

You do

And I was made for you

Dolly Parton in 2014 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.




