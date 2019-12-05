2. Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Random House

3. The Starless Sea Erin Morgenstern Doubleday

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

6. Agent Running in the Field John le Carré Viking

7. The Giver of Stars Jojo Moyes Pamela Dorman Books

8. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

9. Under Occupation Alan Furst Random House

10. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Doubleday

2. A Warning Anonymous Twelve

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

4. Educated Tara Westover Random House

5. Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth Rachel Maddow Crown

6. Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World Ian Wright The Experiment

7. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators Ronan Farrow Little Brown

8. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse John Lithgow Chronicle Prism

9. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems Randall Munroe Riverhead Books

10. Little Weirds Jenny Slate Little Brown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

3. The Best American Short Stories 2019 Anthony Doerr and Heidi Pitlor Mariner

4. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

6. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

7. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

8. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

9. Olive Kitteridge Elizabeth Strout Random House

10. Nine Perfect Strangers Liane Moriarty Flatiron Books

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference Greta Thunberg Penguin

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

4. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

5. Upstream: Selected Essays Mary Oliver Penguin

6. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

7. Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump Neal Katyal and Sam Koppelman Mariner Books

8. These Truths: A History of the United States Jill Lepore Norton

9. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

10. The Best American Food Writing 2019 Samin Nosrat and Sylvia Killingsworth Mariner

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, December 1. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.