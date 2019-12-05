Dec. 13

“63 Up”

“Black Christmas”

“Jumanji: The Next Level”

“Richard Jewell”

SERIES, REVIVALS, ONE-OFFS

Coolidge Corner

“The Most Beautiful Couple” (2018), Dec. 8, 11 a.m.

“The Cameraman” (1928) and “Sherlock Jr.” (1924), with Jeff Rapsis on piano, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

Boston Open Screen, Dec. 10, 7 p.m.

“Parkland Rising,” Dec. 11, 7 p.m.

“Women of Earth,” Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

Harvard Film Archive

A Tribute to Steve Livernash, Dec. 8, 4:30 p.m.

“The Rules of the Game” (1939), Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

“Duet for Cannibals” (1969), Dec. 9, 7 p.m.; Dec. 13, 7 p.m and 9 p.m.

“Amadeus” (1984), Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Museum of Fine Arts

THE COEN BROTHERS

John Turturro in "Barton Fink." Courtesy Museum of Fine Arts

“Miller’s Crossing” (1990), Dec. 8, 12:30 p.m.

“Barton Fink” (1991), Dec. 8, 3 p.m.; Dec. 11, 5:30 p.m.

“Fargo” (1996), Dec. 12, 8 p.m.; Dec. 14, 12:30 p.m.

“The Hudsucker Proxy” (1994), Dec. 13, 8 p.m.; Dec. 14, 3 p.m.

Fenway, Assembly Row

“Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944), Dec. 8, 1 p.m.; Dec. 11, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

STREAMING

“Malcolm X” (1992), “Marriage Story,” “Searching for Sugar Man” (2012)

Available on Netflix

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Available on Amazon

“Buena Vista Social Club” (1999), “Empire of the Sun” (1987), “Hoop Dreams” (1994)

Available on HBO

“Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood”

Available on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

A scene from "Roma." Carlos Somonte

A YEAR AGO PEOPLE WERE WATCHING . . .

★★★★ Roma From writer-director Alfonso Cuarón (“Gravity,” “Y Tu Mamá También”), a memory play that feels expansive enough to take in the universe. The story of a nanny (Yalitza Aparicio) to a middle-class Mexico City family in 1970, the film is gorgeously shot, rife with details both cruel and beautiful, and altogether marvelous. It won Oscars for best director, cinematography, and foreign language film. In Spanish and Mixtecan, with subtitles. (135 min., R) (Ty Burr)

Advertisement

Christopher Plummer celebrates a birthday in "Knives Out." Claire Folger/Lionsgate via AP

HAPPY BIRTHDAY . . .

Christopher Plummer (Dec. 13, 1929)

Aging gracefully isn’t quite the same thing as aging cinematically. But the past decade for Christopher Plummer — who’s about to turn, yes, 90 — shows how substantial the overlap can be. Playing Tolstoy, in “The Last Station” (2009), earned him his first Oscar nomination. It was for best supporting actor. Two years later, he won in that category, for “Beginners.” His third nomination, same category, came in “All the Money in the World.” Playing J. Paul Getty, Plummer became the oldest person to earn an acting nomination. He also presumably became the Oscar nominee with the fastest turnaround time. Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey after filming had finished and shot all his scenes in nine days.

In “All the Money,” Plummer plays a family patriarch. It’s become something of specialty. There he is doing it in “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” (2011). Here he is doing it in “Knives Out.” In both cases, he has Daniel Craig as a costar. Maybe it’s time for Plummer to play a Bond villain: sly, satiny, smooth.

MARK FEENEY











