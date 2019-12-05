The opening “Joy to the World” fanfare suggested that 'tis the season for brass; the woodwinds, shivering strings, and jingling bells were just frosting on the gingerbread. Three excerpts from Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors” added a bit more instrumental balance, with the soft, wafting strings of the introduction, a mostly a cappella Tanglewood Festival Chorus playfully setting the scene of “Shepherd’s Chorus,” and the interplay between the strings and the woodwinds in the deliberate, tiptoeing “Shepherd’s Dance” invoking partners trading steps.

Critics, Keith Lockhart said from his Symphony Hall conductor’s perch, hated “The Nutcracker” at the time. Not Tchaikovsky’s music, he hastened to mention, but the ballet itself, which hasn’t seemed to suffer in the long term as a result of its low Tomatometer score. So nuts to critics, then; when faced with another yuletide tradition like the Holiday Pops, whose season opened Wednesday, assessing the program and performance is all well and good, but it can’t hold a pine-scented candle to the power of sentiment.

“Amahl” was one of a handful of new additions. With Will Le Bow narrating underneath the artwork from Chris Van Allsburg’s original book, Alan Silvestri’s score from “The Polar Express” was another, offering hints of magic and melancholy suiting a story that is a reminiscence of childhood and its slow falling away. Filling in for syrupy Pops standby “Light One Candle” was “Of Lights, Nights and Brass,” whose raucous, jazzy klezmer (with its own vein of sadness running through) immediately declared itself the night’s spirited Hanukkah salute, even if Lockhart didn’t mention it until after. And “Snowfall” drowned in strings to create a lovely supper-club lushness.

But too much newness interferes with the tradition fueling both the holiday and the Holiday Pops, so the bulk of the program went to favorites such as “Sleigh Ride,” Handel’s “Hallelujah” chorus, the marvelously inventive “The Twelve Days of Christmas” (with an updated surprise at No. 12), and the brassy big-band “Jingle Bells”/"Frosty the Snowman" mashup. The choir maximized the themes of “bells” and “home” by turning them into overlapping, impressionistic medleys that folded back on themselves to reflect bits and pieces of multiple songs.

Bah, more critic talk. The season marches on in spite of it, even when the Pops gilded the lily by closing with filmed footage of various BPS children’s choruses singing along with “Let There Be Peace on Earth.” It was suspiciously close to Steve Martin’s old “SNL” holiday wish “for all the children of the world to join hands and sing together in the spirit of harmony and peace.” But for the Pops, it wasn’t a joke to get distracted from. It was just Christmas.

HOLIDAY POPS

At Symphony Hall, Wednesday