This time it was a pool camera idly recording footage and audio of a reception for NATO leaders on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace, where the very large walls apparently have very large ears.

Like little bear traps left unattended in the underbrush of public life, the countless live microphones constantly siphoning audio into our everywhere-all-the-time news media have become a critical source of haphazard candor.

Is this thing on? Just making sure. Because it’s happened again: another inadvertent intervention from what is quickly becoming my favorite specimen of modern technology — and certainly the most humanizing of them all — the hot mic.

In the footage, posted online by CBC and clocking over 5 million views, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can be seen gossiping away in a tight huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Britain’s Princess Anne, and Tricia from algebra (who is obviously still bitter because Josh is now taking Kelly to homecoming).

Trudeau and Co. certainly aren’t the first world leaders whose voices carried unscripted remarks into the public record. Obama’s thoughts on Kanye West (and missile defense strategies) were made loud and clear thanks to hot mics. Ditto Prince Charles’s deep absence of love for the press, and Jacques Chirac’s nonexistent appetite for British cuisine. (More mushy peas for the rest of us! Or just me.) And the footage of a joking Nixon just moments before announcing his resignation remains a creepy reminder of just how heavily the presidency relies on performance.

But something about this particular “microphone gaffe” has achieved more resonance, its expression of exhaustion and frustration with the Trump Way of Presidenting echoing across global media and lodging in the steadily reddening head of Trump himself, who later called Trudeau “two-faced” over his remarks — and who has some experience of his own with hot mics, courtesy of “Access Hollywood.”

One could also argue that the recent testimony from US diplomat David Holmes involving his accidental eavesdropping of an overly amplified (and seemingly nefarious) presidential phone call constitutes some sort of roundabout inversion of a Hot Mic Moment — a Hot Handset Moment, as it were. (Or as my thirstier and more easily distracted friends were calling it, a Hot Diplomat Moment.)

A hot mic recently seemed to peel back the icky veneer surrounding the belated news coverage of billionaire and accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, when ABC News anchor Amy Robach was caught complaining aloud that her network sat on the story for three years. The staffer accused of leaking the audio (and who denies the claim) was fired. (“ABC News Fires Hot Mic for Converting Sound Waves of Anchor Revealing Network Spiked Story,” read the inevitable Onion headline that followed.)

And another hot mic seemed to suggest there’s plenty more ickiness to peel when CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell was recently heard muttering “Sounds like somebody else here” off screen during the broadcast of a story about sexual harassment allegations against Plácido Domingo.

Hot mics have also let us listen behind the curtains of political theater, as when former Vice President Joe Biden was overheard pleading with then-candidate Senator Kamala Harris to “Go easy on me, kid” before the second presidential debate. (Though, to be fair, any microphone placed in front of Joe Biden is a potentially disastrous situation.)

Hot mics have recently outed the weed habits of 911 dispatchers, amplified the clown show of Chicago politics, showcased the exasperation of correspondents attempting to cover the current administration, and made outside-the-lines color commentary on sports that much more colorful — and you really don’t have to click that last one. Just being thorough here.

They’ve caused innumerable headaches and what ought to be embarrassment for big-mouths at all levels of local government and higher ed. (They’ve also wrought havoc on the friendships of several Real Housewives, in case you’re under the impression that this isn’t serious business.)

I’ve come to treasure Hot Mic Moments the same way someone locked in a dark basement might greet a slim shaft of light — as proof that some truth can still reach us. Even when profane, rude, or irrelevant, these overheard utterances offer a faint reassurance that, yes, there is a backstage to all of this theater of the absurd.

But while the stolen sentiments of these hot mic’d quotes may contribute to a sense of solidarity among anyone in agreement over what goes generally unspoken in public, these gaffes should also inspire some serious unease over the sheer carelessness on display. If they can’t control the flow of off-hand observations from their own mouths, how vulnerable is the really sensitive information they hold?

Until those in power and at the podium learn to keep it cute or keep it on mute, it may be worth updating a trusty old axiom: Loose lips launch clips.

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.