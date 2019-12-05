Hey there Weekenders! How are you holding up out there? We all seemed to get different amounts of snow, but it seems like we all managed to get the same cold — by which I mean the temperature and the sniffles. Your remaining weekends of 2019 may be claimed by office parties, shopping trips, and wrap sessions, but don’t forget to take some time to take in these holidays we’re supposed to be celebrating. It’s beginning to look a lot like the weekend!

LOVE STORY: Good news if you want to see a new four-star film but don’t want to, like, go anywhere. “It’s the cherry on top of a weird and paradigm-busting 2019 that one of the very best films of the year — a movie that won the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes, in May — isn’t getting a Boston theatrical release but instead has been available as of Nov. 29 on Netflix," writes Globe film critic Ty Burr of Mati Diop’s directorial debut, “Atlantics.” Burr calls this Senegal-set magical realist “stunner” a “bewitching and masterful film unlike any you’ve ever seen” that uncannily blends “a folk tale, a police procedural, a ghost story, a love story, [and] a fable of empowerment” and “never stops evolving in new directions and meanings.” (And for an extra level of enjoyment, keep your ears open to the score from the incredible Fatima Al Qadiri.) Now streaming.

DOC STAR: Ty’s remaining three stars go to “Varda by Agnès" a documentary about the late great documentarist Agnès Varda by the late great documentarist ... Agnès Varda, which comes this weekend to the Brattle. “It’s a sweet and lasting irony that the least-noticed director of the French New Wave — not coincidentally, the only girl in the boys’ club — ended up the most celebrated in the end," writes Burr of Varda, who took home an honorary Oscar in 2017 along with a best documentary nomination for “Faces Places.” Of this tour of her life in/on film, Burr concedes that it’s “not her greatest work but it’s warm, witty, and thorough. It’s a little like visiting a beloved old aunt who you suddenly remember has more smarts and creativity — more balls — than anyone else you know.” Screening through the weekend; find tickets here.

FLASH MOB: On view through Feb. 18 at the Worcester Art Museum is “Photo Revolution: Andy Warhol to Cindy Sherman," a collection of over 200 artworks largely pulled from the WAM’s permanent collection, and ranging far beyond photos — from prints, video art, and painting, to film and fashion. (“A revolution that extends to just one medium isn’t much of a revolution,” notes Globe critic Mark Feeney.) Among this decades-spanning cast of talents are works by the bookending visionaries of the exhibition’s title as well as artists including Nam June Paik, Mike Mandel, Lesley Schiff, Nan Goldin, Peter Campus, Chris Burden, John Baldessari, and Dara Birnbaum. Find more info here.

DIVINE THINGS: Globe visual arts contributor Cate McQuaid meanwhile recommends “Afrocosmologies: American Reflections," on view through Jan. 20 at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, a sweeping three-floor exhibition which “sits like a beating heart at the juncture of several major historical arteries: religion, art, and American history" including works by Romare Bearden, Dawoud Bey, Elizabeth Catlett, Willie Cole, Melvin Edwards, Titus Kaphar, Lois Mailou Jones, Kerry James Marshall, Alison Saar, Hale Woodruff, Shinique Smith, and Kehinde Wiley. The exhibition “takes its uneasy, of-the-moment place championing the subjective experience of African-Americans in an art historical lineage built on power structures that glorified privileged white men and erased people of color or turned them into things of exotic beauty and symbols to fear.” Find more information here.

SPIRIT RAISER: If you’ve never taken in the “Black Nativity" — pardon me, the world’s longest running performance of the “Black Nativity,” which is now entering its 49th year — this is a great time to fix that. Featuring Marilyn Andry, Betty Hillmon, Desiree Springer, and the Honorable Milton L. Wright, this Langston Hughes-penned “song-play” is, as Globe theater critic Don Aucoin puts it, “a blend of scripture, poetry, narration, dance, gospel music, and hymns” and “one of Boston’s most cherished and soul-stirring holiday traditions.” A production of the National Center of Afro-American Artists, it’s at the Paramount Center starting Friday and running through Dec. 22. Find tickets and more information here.

WINTER WARMER: Back in July I urged you to truck out to Shirley to catch Davina and the Vagabonds, led by the intensely rad Davina Lozier — whom I described as “a woman wanted in multiple states for beating the ever-living hell out of innocent pianos, and whose growl-and-warble vocals swerve between Amy Winehouse and Bessie Smith." But if you couldn’t make it out to the Bull Run in the dead of summer, this upcoming Saturday night two-for at Scullers makes for a more than opportune time to watch them bring the heat. Grab tickets here.

SECRET SANTAS: Fun fact about your fave Christmas songs: They were all written by Jewish composers! Yes, all of them. Well, OK, not all of them. But all the good ones. Like: “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow," “White Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “Santa Baby,” "Silver Bells, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” and “Winter Wonderland.” On Sunday at NEC’s Jordan Hall, Celebrity Series presents Rob Kapilow’s popular holiday show, “What Makes It Great? Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas” which taps into the histories of Tin Pan Alley and Broadway while retracing the “pogroms, prejudice, poverty, immigration, assimilation, and the powerful creative imaginations of an extraordinary group of songwriters.” Grab tickets here.

GLOW UP: Globe dance contributor Karen Campbell recommends Luminarium in Concert, which finds the company ending its 2019 season on Friday and Saturday with “a concert that promises a melding of contemporary and classical Indian dance, as well as fanciful lighting.” Interdisciplinary artist Kimberleigh Holman will show an excerpt of “Contradictions + Casual Self Loathing” (set inside a light installation with vintage film and overhead projectors, hanging bulbs and illuminated text) as well as “RING” (a work based on her work as an amateur boxer). Merli V. Guerra premieres three new choreographic works including a new screendance. Other participating artists include Jessica Chang, Devon Colton, Melenie Diarbekirian, Amy Mastrangelo, Katie McGrail, and Jennifer Roberts, among others. Find full program info and tickets here.

BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY: And if that’s not enough dazzling light to keep you dazzled and lit, the Illuminus Festival takes over the Financial District on Friday (and Thursday as well). Now in its fifth year, “the Illuminus Festival will brighten some of the city’s most high-profile addresses with large-scale digital and video art projections,” writes Globe contributor Chris Triunfo. A mix of social commentary, immersive virtual worlds, and, well, pretty lights, it’s a great way to not go gently into that daylight savings. It’s free and good for all ages; get information and locations here.

OR STAY IN: You’ve been through a lot this past week, and sweat pants are objectively comfortable, so there’s no shame in putting a you-shaped dent in the ol’ sectional. For one thing, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — that show you keep saying you’re going to watch — returns for its third season on Amazon, with Jane Lynch and Sterling K. Brown joining its Emmy-snatching cast. “The artifice of it all is impressive — the fast dialogue, the choreographed scenes, the soundtrack,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert, “but too Broadway for some.” What does THAT even MEAN? [jazz hands]

I’m going to tune into the newly revived lesbian Showtime drama “The L Word” on Sunday at 10 p.m. just to see if they’ve somehow upcycled that goddess-awful theme song. (Also to see if they’re sticking with those confusing prologues.) Once I have those answers, I will realize the answers don’t matter and I will submit to the siren song of this stupid, addictive, overdramatic show for eight episodes just like I did some 15 years ago because people don’t change. And by way of update: “Bette wants to be the first lesbian mayor of Los Angeles, Alice is hosting a daytime talk show, and Shane is a self-made millionaire.” (See?)

Oh and don’t forget The J Word on “Saturday Night Live” — that’s J-Lo. She’s hosting with musical guest DaBaby. (Gilbert’s got a few other weekend-friendly picks in his TV GPS column here, not to mention his list of the top 10 shows of 2019 here.)

And that, festively dusted Weekenders, is all I’ve got to shovel at you. Be careful out there, and however you spend your weekend, make it one you’ll miss come Monday! See you next time.

