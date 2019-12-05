Sometimes you need a break from the norm, but don’t have time for a full-blown vacation. A long weekend getaway can be the perfect answer. We’ve come up with four excursions for every type of traveler, from those who like to hop in the car for a short road trip to those who prefer to take a quick flight for an escape further afield.

How to get there: 2 hours, 20 minutes by car

The Mood: This bucolic New England small town could easily pass for a movie set, but in fact, it’s the real deal. It has a charming downtown packed with cute shops, plus a covered bridge and more than 20 miles of trails to explore nearby at the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Historical Park. Other attractions include the Billings Farm and Museum, the New England Falconry Center and the Suicide Six Ski Area. The historic Woodstock Inn & Resort is central to everything and a fabulous place to stay.

Things to Do: Relax, hike, shop, ski, fly hawks

Good for: The charming town offers a lot that will appeal to couples and families.

The social and snow-white Beluga whales are a main attraction at the Mystic Aquarium. Dina Rudick/Globe staff/file 2015

Destination: Mystic, Conn.

How to get there: 1 hour, 20 minutes by train

The Mood: The scenic seaside village of Mystic offers an easy weekend away via train, with plenty of attractions within walking distance from downtown. The Mystic Aquarium is one of the top aquariums in the region, with favorites like Beluga whales to visit, while the 19-acre Mystic Seaport Museum details the nation’s maritime past with a plethora of exhibits. Dining on seafood is a must, but save room for a slice at Mystic Pizza, made famous in a classic ‘80s movie of the same name.

Things to Do: Explore the waterfront, visit museums, shop

Good for: Mystic is perfect for families, couples, or a girls’ getaway.

Bermuda is so close to Boston that if you hop on a morning flight, you can be there in time for lunch. handout

Destination: Bermuda

How to get there: 2 hours by plane

The Mood: Bermuda is so close to Boston that if you hop on a morning flight, you can be there in time for lunch. In winter, temps are in the mid-60s and 70s, definitely an improvement over the usual New England deep freeze. While you won’t be sunbathing, there are plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to keep you busy, from playing on its six golf courses (open year-round) to exploring the island’s Rail Trail on bike or foot to boutique shopping in downtown Hamilton.

Things to Do: Hike, bike, golf, shop, relax

Good for: The island offers a great spot for couples or a girls’ getaway.

Victorian style hotels and people on bicycles are common sights on Block Island, known for its laid-back style. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe/file

Destination: Block Island, R.I.

How to get there: About 1 hour, 30 minutes by car, then about 1 hour by ferry

The Mood: This laidback island 12 miles off the coast of Rhode Island offers a real chance to unplug and enjoy small-town island charms, with lots of natural beauty and peace and quiet. While winter weather means you won’t be swimming, you can still kick back and enjoy the tiny island — it’s just 3 miles by 7 miles in size — via bike or on foot, with ease. Visit one of the island’s lighthouses, walk along the 17 miles of beaches, or bird watch at one of the island’s many protected spaces. Old Harbor is the main hub for dining and shopping, such as it is, as well as charming Victorian hotels, which beckon most visitors.

Things to Do: Hike, bike, read, shop

Good for: This is a great place for a romantic couple’s weekend or a solo retreat.

Kim Foley MacKinnon can be reached at kimfoleymackinnon@gmail.com.