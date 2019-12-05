Boston radio buffs, rejoice: You can now see legendary WBCN DJ Charles Laquidara live, onstage, at the Wilbur Theatre (246 Tremont St.) on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Laquidara started out as a night DJ and built a loyal following during radio’s golden age, long before Sirius. Remember his “Big Mattress” song of the week? Or his “mishegas” audience-participation quiz show? Losers had to do the funky chicken. Yes, those were more innocent times. Take a tour through those halcyon days with “Daze in the Life — A MultiMedia Memoir,” featuring audio, video, photos, and personal remembrances.

Red Sox Hall of Fame pitcher and one-time presidential contender Bill “Spaceman” Lee, a frequent Big Mattress guest, also shows up to trade memories.