By day we’re distracted and even entertained by the hawks that perch on ledges across the street, by the family of crows that cruises the neighborhood in loose formation like a motorcycle club, and by the pushy antics of the Blue Jays and nuthatches feeding in the branches of the big blue spruce outside our window. But not after dark. Night belongs to the nocturnal hunters. Night belongs to the owls.

It’s hard to get us to budge on cold winter nights, which stretch altogether too many hours for our taste anyway. We’re inside and warm, and outdoors is something we switch off. In the darkness, out of sight is truly out of mind. But out there, beyond the glow of the hearth, a nearly silent world teems with subtle activity beneath the glimmer of starlight and the brighter lamp of the moon.

When we saw that Mass Audubon’s Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick was offering Owl Prowl Adventures Under the Moon more or less weekly through February, we decided to sign up. It could be our ticket to explore the dark hours of winter, when the sun seems so shy and far away.

Owls are reticent by day and famously silent as they fly at night. We have to take their presence on faith. Or almost on faith. They reveal themselves by their calls. And, contrary to what we always assumed, not all North American owls actually hoot.

Our 90-minute “adventure” began well after dark in Broadmoor’s Nature Center. Education coordinator Joy Marzolf started with a lively slideshow and audio presentation focusing on the three owls we’d be likeliest to hear on the sanctuary grounds: the Eastern Screech-Owl, the Great Horned Owl, and the Barred Owl. The first thing we learned is that the spooky night sound used in most television shows and Hollywood movies is the breathy, buzzing hoot of the Great Horned Owl. (“It’s like all the producers have just one mp3,” Marzolf said, joking.)

Nature Center at Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick. Mass Audubon

While there are certainly plenty of Great Horned Owls in New England, the big birds require a large hunting range, which individual birds defend assiduously. An area as small as Broadmoor (624 acres) can only support one or two pairs. We’d have a much greater chance of hearing screech-owls, which require only a fraction of the territory of a Great Horned Owl.

The question was, which vocalization should we anticipate? At different times, a screech-owl might sound like a pony, a barking dog, a mewing kitten, a crying baby, two kinds of frogs, or even like a dolphin. The Barred Owl, moreover, sometimes sounds like a chittering monkey — when it didn’t seem to be asking “who cooks for you? who cooks for you all?”

A red Eastern Screech-Owl at night. Mark Faherty/Mass Audubon

Clearly this owl ID business was going to be more complicated than our imagined scenario of walking out into the moonlight, letting out a few hoots, and being rewarded with a flock of friendly raptors streaking across the gibbous moon. Truth was, the Natick owls were too busy hunting to be bothered with us, having missed the previous night because of heavy rain. Talk about hangry birds.

As we left the building, Marzolf informed us that we couldn’t use flashlights or cellphone illumination. Fortunately, it was a clear night lit by a moon a few days from full. “The moon is like a giant flashlight,” she said. Once we adjusted to the dark, our black-and-white night vision became sharper and our hearing became far more acute — though nowhere near as good as an owl, which can hear a mouse in the grass from two football fields away.

Marzolf instructed us to keep together in a pack on the trail, being as quiet as possible and speaking only in a whisper if at all. When she put her hands up, she said, we were to freeze and be silent. “We're going to walk and call, walk and call.”

Joy Marzolf gives a pre-Prowl talk about owl behavior at Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick. David Lyon

We proceeded up one trail along the edge of a meadow and a mixed hardwood and softwood forest. At one stop, Marzolf pointed out a tall pine where a pair of Great Horned Owls had nested the year before in a nest occupied during the summer by a pair of herons. Great Horned Owls begin looking for nests in November and breed in December and January. By mid-April, the chicks have fledged. Winter is good time to find them, Marzolf said, because young owls are looking for mates as well as nest sites. She called out toward the nesting pine, making a perfect imitation of a Great Horned Owl. Her entreaty was met with silence so absolute we could hear automobile tires on a distant road.

We backtracked and headed out on a trail on a boardwalk over a beaver pond and marsh. “Sound travels better over water,” Marzolf explained. Shortly after we crossed the wetland, she stopped in her tracks and turned her head this way and that, listening to the margins of the forest around the pond. She cupped her hands and called with a high-pitched trill. No answer. She turned the other way and repeated. Something — maybe something — answered faintly. Something else skittered nervously in the trailside leaves. Marzolf repeated her call, enlisting the teenager among us to listen carefully for a response. “Younger ears hear better.”

Wetland in Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick. Mass Audubon

And then Marzolf whispered suddenly, “Do you hear that? A faint descending trill on the edge of the wind?”

It was most likely a screech-owl, far away and almost lost in the rustling air. Its whispered whinny was a social call — a howdy among night hunters. Field mice throughout the sanctuary no doubt ducked for cover.

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.





If you go . . .

Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary

280 Eliot St., Natick

508-655-2296, massaudubon.org

Owl Prowl Adventures Under the Moon are offered for adults and for families on separate dates through February. Member adult $13, child $7. Nonmember adult $16, child $9. See website for dates.