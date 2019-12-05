Meanwhile, Tony C’s Fenway branch (1265 Boylston St. at Ipswich Street) also signed off last week. “Our lease is up, and it wasn’t available again, and we weren’t interested in a short-term one. The opportunity wasn’t there,” says David Doyle, regional director of the Cronin Group, which also runs the Temazcal group of Mexican restaurants. “We’re looking to grow the brand, we have some other opportunities out there, and we’re looking forward to opening up more Tony C’s.” Staffers at the Fenway branch were hired to other locations, he says.

Closings : Another legend nearly gone: Newton’s preeminent special occasion destination, Lumiere (1293 Washington St. at Waltham Street), is slated to close. Chef-partner Jordan Bailey declined to discuss details pending licensing agreements, but he does say that the venerable restaurant is on schedule to shutter in February, if all goes according to plan. “We’ve been there 20 years, and the restaurant has run its course. The market has changed quite a bit as far as upscale stuff goes in the suburbs,” he says. “It’s hard to get out of that box.”

Swissbakers is also closing, confirms cofounder Tobey Stohr. The sandwich shop, Swiss-inspired bakery, and caterer maintained locations throughout the Boston area. The group bid adieu on social media: “To the best guests in the world: It’s with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we have to close our doors. We want to thank you for letting us help start your morning the Swiss way for the last 13 years; it has been an honor. We wish everyone a happy holiday season, and we hope you know how much we will miss serving you.”

Openings: Flight Club (60 Seaport Blvd.) softly opens on Friday, Dec. 13, with an official opening on Monday, Dec. 16. Abandon all notions of pub-style darts on beer-soaked floors: Flight Club offers vision-tracking technology, instant scoring, and — oh yes — a full-service restaurant and bar.

Classes: Longing to impress your Hanukkah guests? Do your potato pancakes often turn flat and rubbery? Learn to make luscious latkes with Jewish deli Mamaleh’s at Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Drive at Brookline Avenue) on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. Shred, mix, and fry like a bubbe — and even learn the subtle art of garnish — alongside the Mamaleh’s team. As a reward, you can then enjoy a build-your-own-latke bar. The adults-only version happens on Friday; on Saturday, kids are welcome. Tickets start at $60 ($15 for kids); visit www.eventbrite.com for details.

