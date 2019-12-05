No time to make it yourself? No problem. More than 80 artists from the ceramics program at the Office for the Arts at Harvard are offering their wares at this year’s Ceramics Program Holiday Show and Sale. In addition to the program’s affiliated longtime ceramicists, anyone enrolled in a course can display, making for a delightful range of pieces, including colorful platters, on trend earrings, earthy planters, and mantle-worthy sculpture. Bonus: The Allston-Brighton Winter Market will be happening next door. Thursday, Dec. 12, 4-8 p.m; Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 224 Western Ave., Allston, ofa.fas.harvard.edu/show-and-sale