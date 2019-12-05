The pair sipped iced coffees and appeared in high spirits throughout, spending as much time cracking each other up as watching the game. In town for a full day of press along with Gerwig, “Little Women” producer Amy Pascal , and costars Saoirse Ronan , Florence Pugh , Eliza Scanlen , and Chris Cooper , they snuck out to attend the game together.

But already, the movie’s given all of us something else worth treasuring: an impossibly adorable, real-life friendship between costars Laura Dern and Timothée Chalamet , who sat courtside at TD Garden on Wednesday to see the Boston Celtics face off against the Miami Heat.

Greta Gerwig ’s upcoming adaptation of “Little Women” (out this Christmas) is one of the year’s most anticipated films, and early raves suggest it will present to fans of Concord author Louisa May Alcott an emotional, beautifully staged adaptation of her classic novel.

In fairness, they’d spent ample time with the cast and crew, including a visit to Alcott’s Orchard House in Concord. Earlier, Dern had also joined all but Chalamet for a special conversation at The Wing Boston, a women’s co-working collective.

Dern plays March matriarch Marmee in the adaptation, which filmed around Boston last year, while Chalamet takes on the role of Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, a close friend of the March sisters and eventually more than that to (avoiding 150-year-old spoilers) one of them.

While Dern and Chalamet don’t have too many scenes together in the film, that hasn’t stopped them from cementing their off-screen friendship. Perhaps they’ve bonded over becoming subjects of fervent Internet adulation in recent years, Dern for her turns in “Big Little Lies” and “Marriage Story,” and “The King” star Chalamet after being named favored prom date to all of Gen Z.

Dern looked effortlessly stylish in a black turtleneck and blazer, paired with light-wash jeans. Chalamet, meanwhile, sported a lavender Stella McCartney shirt and a slick black hoodie. He rocked an oversize, Swarovski crystal-adorned necklace – it was Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh, who’s designed some of the actor’s most head-turning red carpet looks, from a sparkling sequin hoodie at the London premiere of “The King” to a glimmering midlayer harness at the Golden Globes.

Alcott, who once wrote “Dear me, let us be elegant, or die” in the pages of “Little Women,” would surely approve.

Isaac Feldberg can be reached at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.