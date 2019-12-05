Why: An ethos of healthful sustainability and a menu of creative dishes made from locally produced ingredients don't hurt. But as much as Woods Hill Pier 4 is different from Anthony's, the best reason to come is the same: the breathtaking water views.

Where To: Woods Hill Pier 4, in the Seaport location where Anthony’s Pier 4 once served lobster and popovers. Owner Kristin Canty and chef Charlie Foster are also behind the restaurants Woods Hill Table and Adelita Taco and Margarita Bar in Concord.

The Back Story: Canty is the director and producer of “Farmageddon,” a 2011 documentary about government crackdowns on farmers who produce raw milk and other such foods. (Raw milk, she says, helped one of her children overcome allergies and asthma.) In 2013, she purchased the 360-acre Farm at Woods Hill in New Hampshire. Along with several other small, local farms, it supplies Woods Hill Pier 4 and her other restaurants with ingredients. Meat is pasture-raised, cheese is raw milk, fats are natural and polyunsaturated, and fish species are sanctioned by Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch Program. Everything used is organic and non-GMO.

What to Eat: Foster spins the region's seafood, meat, and vegetables into dishes you don't see everywhere else. Whelk from Rhode Island is shaved thin, served with slivers of green apple in a coconut-lobster broth that evokes Thailand. The dish comes in a large shell set atop a bowl filled with decorative pebbles and seaweed. A nutty risotto made from sunflower seeds also contains artichoke, pickled sweet potato, oyster mushrooms, and rich Crucolo cheese. The menu moves from raw dishes (oysters, Peruvian-style fluke crudo, steak tartare) to vegetables (roast beet salad with whipped goat yogurt, preserved kumquats, and pistachio crumble) and house-made pasta (squid ink fettuccine with lobster and crab ragu, bucatini all'Amatriciana made with Woods Hill's own guanciale) to larger plates such as seared scallops and lardo, pork butt with fall vegetables, and crispy lamb ribs. For dessert, choose from the likes of lemon tarte and warm beignets with chocolate dipping sauce. If you're really celebrating, go for the impressive-looking caviar service. It's served with warm popovers: The spirit of Anthony's Pier 4 lives.

What to Drink: There's a succinct list of cocktails with names that convey a sense of place: Anthony's Vesper, the Minute Man Mule. Don't miss the Concord Cobbler, a potion of mezcal and sherry dolloped with Concord grape compote from the farm. Beers are all from Massachusetts, naturally, and the wine list is stocked with lesser-seen offerings like a Tuscan rose made from the Aleatico grape.

The Takeaway: Woods Hill Pier 4 brings upscale, conscientious dining to this corner of the Seaport. It's a draw for those who pay attention to such things — and for anyone who's a sucker for a beautiful view.

300 Pier Four Boulevard, Seaport, Boston, 617-981-4577, www.woodshillpier4.com.

