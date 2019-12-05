Re “Save democracy. Unfriend Facebook” by Renée Graham (Opinion, Dec. 4): If a company knowingly produced or accepted flawed parts from a subcontractor that caused injury or death to the consumer, that company would be liable and perhaps put out of business.

By accepting demonstrably false ads and postings, Facebook, with its overwhelming presence in the marketplace, is the equivalent of that company and should be held to account. It should be regulated, broken up, or put out of business.