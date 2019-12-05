The Boston Globe Editorial Board will endorse one of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates before the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11. That means we’ll be meeting with the candidates over the next several weeks to interview them about their ideas and values as well as to vet their policy proposals. The board will then deliberate before we select a candidate to endorse.

This campaign season, we want to hear from you — our readers — about which criteria, principles, and values you’d use to evaluate the candidates and which questions you would ask them. We want to bring your concerns directly to them. Do you have questions for individual candidate(s)? What tough or important questions would you ask them all to answer?