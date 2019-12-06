As the keepers of our collective past, New England’s historic villages and museums are perfect spots to launch some new family traditions. Although many closed for the season earlier in the fall, they re-open with all-out decorations and activities to celebrate the winter holidays. Pick up new decorating tips or purchase some home-baked cookies. Small fry can visit with Santa while you finish your shopping by selecting unique gifts without braving the mall. (That’s a gift in itself. )

White and colored lights create a half-mile path through a twinkling forest at this museum and garden complex. You can add to the festive glow by donning illuminated hats, eyeglasses, or necklaces from the gift shop. Warm up and roast marshmallows (sticks and marshmallows provided) at outdoor fire pits or stop in several museum buildings to marvel at the model train display, take a spin on the 1908 carousel, or greet Santa perched in a 1913 Model T Ford. For more time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, arrive early for the Santa VIP Experience with stories and crafts or hot chocolate and cookies. 67 Grove St., 508-888-3300, heritagemuseumsandgardens.org. Santa VIP Experience through Dec. 22, Fri-Sun 3-4:15 p.m., $37, ages 2 and under free. Gardens Aglow only through Dec. 29 Fri-Sun 4:30-8:30 p.m., adults $20, ages 3-11 $10, ages 2 and under free.

Winter at Hancock Shaker Village.

Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield

Advertisement

On Dec. 6, this former Shaker village kicks off a busy weekend with a Yule Jam of live music, cocktails, and local beer. Wear an ugly sweater for reduced admission. Join Santa for brunch on Saturday and Sunday. After the kids have made crafts and enjoyed music and stories, they can visit the animals in the Round Stone Barn. Traditional holiday foods star in Saturday night’s Holidays Around the World Dinner. The weekend ends with the Service of Lessons & Carols in the 1830 Brick Dwelling, a moving ceremony based on Shaker tradition. 1843 West Housatonic St., 413-443-0188, hancockshakervillage.org. Yule Jam Dec. 6, 7 p.m., $12 or $10 with ugly sweater. Brunch with Santa Dec. 7-8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., adults $45, ages 12 and under $25. Holidays Around the World Dinner Dec. 7, 6 p.m., adults $65, ages 12 and under $30. Service of Lessons and Carols Dec. 8, 4 and 6 p.m., free.

Advertisement

Canterbury Shaker Village, Canterbury, N.H.

Shaker traditions also inform the holiday activities at this New Hampshire village. During Christmas with the Canterbury Shakers candlelit evening tours, guides sketch how early religious services evolved into a more exuberant embrace of holiday decorations and theatricals. Tours end with cookies and hot cider in the Creamery Building. During the afternoon and early evening Christmas at Canterbury festivities, you can enter a number of buildings to admire the trees and other décor and to enjoy live music, crafts, a magic show, toy trains, and a visit with Father Christmas. Hot cider keeps everyone warm as they gather to sing carols around the outdoor Christmas tree. 288 Shaker Road, 603-783-9511, shakers.org. Christmas with the Canterbury Shakers Dec. 6, 8, 13, 15, 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., adults $15, ages 6-17 $7.50. Christmas at Canterbury Dec. 7 and 14, 3-8 p.m., adults $25, ages 6-17 $10.

Old Sturbridge Village, Sturbridge

Just as in the 1830s, the Village Common is the center of activity during December. A 40-foot Christmas tree anchors the space and carolers in Victorian dress provide a festive soundtrack. You might find villagers baking gingerbread or making Christmas dinner in some of the decorated buildings, including the Parsonage, with a Dickens’s “Christmas Carol” theme. Santa holds court in the North Pole Village with its giant illustrated “The Night Before Christmas” storybook. For a few moments of quiet reflection, follow the new Christmas Tree Trail of about 50 lighted trees. 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, 800-733-1830, osv.org. Christmas by Candlelight, Dec. 6-8, 13-15, 20-23, 27-29, 3-8 p.m., adults $28, ages 4-17 $14.

Advertisement

An aerial view of Strawbery Banke Museum. David J. Murray/ClearEyePhoto.com

Strawbery Banke, Portsmouth, N.H.

With more than 30 historic structures depicting neighborhood life from 1695 to 1954, Strawbery Banke easily lives up to its holiday theme of “A Tradition for Every Family.” An army of volunteers spent more than a month crafting decorations from dried flowers and herbs gathered from the numerous gardens on the 10-acre site. The Goodwin Mansion’s exuberant Victorian décor is the showpiece, but you might also encounter Colonial settlers preparing for the cold winter ahead or a family celebrating Hanukkah in the early 20th century. For a more budget-conscious visit (or add-on), the ice skating rink at Puddle Dock Pond should be open so that you can take a twirl amid the neighborhood’s twinkling lights. 14 Hancock St., 603-433-1100, strawberybanke.org. Candlelight Stroll Dec. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, Sat 5-9 p.m., Sun 4-8 p.m., adults $25, ages 5-17 $12.50. Ice Rink adults $12, ages 5-17 $9.

Advertisement

Holidays at Shelburne Museum.

Shelburne Museum, Shelburne, Vt.

If you’re skiing in upstate Vermont the first full weekend in December, save time for the Deck the Halls festivities at this marvelous museum of art and folk art. You can stroll past the covered bridge, steamboat, lighthouse, and train station before entering several buildings that remain open. The Greek Revival Dorset House holds wildfowl decoys while the Webb Memorial Building displays French Impressionist paintings in a re-creation of the 1930 Park Avenue apartment of museum founder Electra Havemeyer Webb. Decorated trees are inspired by the museum’s exhibitions. Look for music and art-making 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 6000 Shelburne Road, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org. Deck the Halls Dec. 7-8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., adults $10, ages 5-17 $5.

Enfield Shaker Museum, Enfield, N.H.

The decorations that grace the handsome buildings of this Shaker community may be modest, but the holiday spirit is in full force inside the Great Stone Dwelling, where more than than 40 tabletop trees have been decorated by local artists and other volunteers. Buy tickets to drawings on each tree; raffle winners are announced at a gala reception on Dec. 15 5-7 p.m. If you’re not up to baking this year, visit on Dec. 8 when between 60 and 100 varieties of handmade cookies are available by the pound. 447 NH Route 4A, 603-632-4346, shakermuseum.org. Holiday Cookie Sale Dec. 8, 1-4 p.m., free admission. Festival of Trees Dec. 1-15, free. Museum hours daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m., adults $12, ages 11-17 $8, ages 6-10 $3.

Advertisement

Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic, Conn.

While life goes on as usual at this re-created 19th-century seafaring village, there’s a holiday spirit in the air as buildings are decorated with a profusion of greens, garlands, and ribbons and the masts of the historic vessels are topped with small Christmas trees. On Dec. 22, the Mystic Carolers perform at 2 p.m. in the 1851 Greenmanville Church. At 3 p.m., they adjourn to the Quadrangle for a Community Carol Sing accompanied by a brass quartet. This highly anticipated event has been a holiday fixture for more than seven decades. 75 Greenmanville Ave., 860-572-0711, mysticseaport.org. Community Carol Sing Dec. 22 at 3 p.m., museum open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 22 free all day with food donation.

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.







