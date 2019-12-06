The residency kicked off with a slow burn, with Trucks's guitar ringing out softly and maracas keeping the scratchy beat of "Anyhow" behind him, but they were fully aflame by the end of the song, when he and Tedeschi were trading guitar solos a couple of bars at a time. Two songs later, "I'm Gonna Be There" inverted the experience, hitting a peak and then dropping dramatically so that Trucks could continue to solo on chords that barely peeked out from behind the subdued band.

Susan Tedeschi is a seasoned blues belter capable of expressing both raging confidence and shattered vulnerability, and Derek Trucks is a onetime Allman Brother who’s one of Earth’s greatest living guitar players. They’ve also been married for 18 years on top of that. Given the circumstances, it’d be astonishing if the Tedeschi Trucks Band were a poor musical match. Instead, as they showed on Thursday — the first of three sold-out nights at the Orpheum, and also the couple’s anniversary — they were astonishing for other reasons.

Trucks’s stage presence seemed to stem from the same place. It was odd to consider that he fronted his own band before joining forces with Tedeschi, given how eagerly he avoided seizing the Orpheum spotlight. With few exceptions, he hung back even when it was time for him to let rip. He rarely even faced the crowd, opting instead to direct his physical focus toward Tedeschi. It didn’t matter, as his jaw-dropping playing pulled attention his way; playing slide on “Anyhow” and chords on “Keep On Growing,” his fretting hand moved with pinpoint precision, popping from one note to the next with seemingly missing frames in between.

If Trucks was the fire, Tedeschi was the guts. The midtempo Chicago blues of "Little By Little" ended with the Norwell native repeating "Baby, that's the way I feel," and that summed her up throughout the night. Clear and communicative, she seemed to filter nothing; whether spiraling up (the giddy, horn-blasted "Made Up Mind") or down ("Shame," where she was left cosmically self-flagellating), she was for sure going to lay it out there for all to see.

Tedeschi and Trucks were also generous enough to give showcases to their band, with particular attention lavished on backup singer Mike Mattison, whose muted-trumpet tone piloted the sweaty organ blues of "Life Is Crazy" and paired with backup Mark Rivers on the Sam & Dave-like "More And More." Tedeschi and Trucks could afford to share the attention. They knew how easily they'd get it back when it was their next turn.

Openers the National Reserve played an affable blend of Little Feat-style roots funk and warmly straightforward jangle Americana that stubbornly ascended a notch or two lower than they were aiming.

