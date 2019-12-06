Ian Somerhalder is back on television, just over two years since “The Vampire Diaries” wrapped up its final season over on The CW, and he’s still busy staking his claim to the title of TV’s foremost vampire authority.

He was the one baring pointed fangs on “Diaries,” as the roguish Damon, a vampire whose transformation from sneering sociopath into a convincing romantic hero marked one of the show’s strongest arcs, however silly and sudsy it all became (as these things tend to) by year eight.

In “V-Wars” (all 10 episodes now streaming on Netflix), he’s having a little less fun (intentionally so) as the good Dr. Luther Swann, who finds himself tasked with preventing a vampire pandemic from spreading across the world after one’s released out of ice melting due to climate change. That’s right — it’s FX’s “The Strain,” minus that series’ Guillermo del Toro-assisted visual grotesqueries, swimming just as many soap operatics and with an added sociopolitical edge, if only just.