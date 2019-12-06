He’s an Ivy League-educated painter who has worked as an artist-in-residence in Norway, started a writers’ workshop on a tiny island, won a 2019 Pushcart Prize, and proposed to writer/actor/comedian Jenny Slate in a castle in France.

Slate, a Milton native, has had a busy fall, with a Netflix special (“Stage Fright”), a new book (“Little Weirds”) and a bit of personal news with Shattuck.

In Westport on Sunday, Dec. 8, Slate will reading from her new book at Shattuck’s family’s art gallery, where he’s curator. We caught up with him recently.

1. He’s an award-winning short fiction writer.

A former teaching-writing fellow at the prestigious Iowa Writers’ Workshop, Shattuck won a 2019 Pushcart Prize for his short story, “The History of Sound." He also won a 2017 PEN America Best Debut Short Story Award, and earned a 2015 Bread Loaf Scholarship in Fiction.

“I started writing short stories two years after I graduated college, while I was working at a research center in the Carmel Valley, working for an ornithologist. During the day, I followed western bluebirds through oak forests. In the evening, I wrote,” Shattuck said.

2. He has painted in Norway and Alaska.

A graduate of Cornell University’s College of Architecture, Art, and Planning, Shattuck’s resume is stacked — from studying with Swedish-born painter Odd Nerdrum in Norway, to landing a spot in the selective Rocky Neck Artist Colony Residency in Gloucester.

His favorite residency?

"A few years ago, I hiked for two weeks in Gates of the Arctic National Park, Alaska, making watercolor paintings of wild flowers in the tundra. That was a U.S. National Parks Residency, and certainly the most memorable,” he tells us. "The sun never set; grizzly bears and wolves wandered the hills; and I walked for miles through a landscape that looks more like a dream than earthly reality.”

3. He’s director and lead curator of Dedee Shattuck Gallery in Westport.

He comes from an artistic family: dad is a painter; mom owns the contemporary gallery, where Slate will read on Sunday.

4. He founded the Cuttyhunk Island Writers’ Residency.

Under Shattuck’s direction, the tiny island off the coast of New Bedford has hosted guest speakers such as National Book Award winners Julia Glass and Nathaniel Philbrick.

“The idea was to create a workshop-based writers’ residency in a beautiful place. Of the residencies and workshops I’d attended, I took my favorite parts of each to create” this one, Shattuck says.

5. His artwork has been shown in galleries and museums around New England.

Shattuck’s works have been shown in various galleries around Massachusetts, including the Sloane Merrill Gallery in Boston, the Greylock Gallery in Williamstown, and the New Bedford Art Museum.

6. He plays banjo and guitar.

“I grew up contra dancing and love old-time music,” he said.

Dec. 8, 3 p.m. Free. 1 Partners Lane, Westport. (508) 636-2572 to reserve.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.