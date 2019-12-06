Spanish singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias will finally take the stage at Agganis Arena after postponing a September concert due to Hurricane Dorian’s uncertain path. Iglesias, one of the most celebrated artists in Latin music, has sold more than 300 million records in languages including English, Spanish, and French. 7 p.m. From $75. ticketmaster.com

Starting Friday

Solstice Songs

Explore the roots of American musical history during this year’s performance of The Christmas Revels: An American Celebration of the Winter Solstice at Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre. The 49th annual edition of the classic holiday folk tale-infused show celebrates traditional New England melodies, Appalachian bluegrass, and Southern blues. Runs through December 29. Tickets $25, kids under 11 $15. revels.org

Advertisement

Friday-Sunday

Handmade for the Holidays

Bring your gift list and browse handmade art, jewelry, furniture, and more at the CraftBoston Holiday 2019 Show. More than 175 local and national artists take over the Hynes Convention Center for the three-day event sponsored by Boston’s Society of Arts and Crafts. $15, seniors $12, students and 18 and under free. societyofcrafts.org

Sunday

Trimmed Trees

Take a horse-drawn wagon ride and purchase tickets for a chance at a free Christmas tree at the Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s Festival of Trees at The Gardens at Elm Bank in Wellesley. Dozens of twinkling trees will be raffled off Sunday as part of the weeks-long celebration. Visit with Santa, explore the indoor snow village, and warm up by the fire pit with s’mores. $15, kids under 12 free (wagon rides $5 per seat). masshort.org

Sunday

Religious Tradition

The Central Reform Temple of Boston celebrates the history of the Hanukkah season in A Light Through the Ages. Written by Rabbi Howard Berman, the historical presentation and candle-lighting ceremony tells the story of the Jewish people through song. 4 p.m. Free. centralreformtemple.org

Advertisement

____________________________________________

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least four weeks in advance to week@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @BostonGlobeMag.