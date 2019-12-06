LOT SIZE 0.58 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $390,000 in 2016

PROS This 1930 bungalow on Lake Cochituate has been updated inside and out. Enter into an opened-up living area on the upper level with new lake-facing windows. At right there are two bedrooms and a new bath with steam shower. A floating staircase to the lower level is designed not to obscure water views. The galley kitchen has stainless steel counters, backsplash, and appliances, plus rounded Aster Cucine cabinets that open upward like space-age hatches. There’s a small dining area and full bath nearby, and the master bedroom is down the hall. Sliders open to a stone patio and the lake beyond. Other updates include a new roof, insulation, electric, siding, and shed.

CONS The kitchen and living room are on different floors.

handout

Andy Luke, Home Finders, 508-371-4197, andyluke.com





$1,050,000

10 WHEATLAND STREET #10 / SOMERVILLE

handout

SQUARE FEET 1,721

CONDO FEE $130 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS It’s hard to believe the roots of this sleek, newly converted town house date to 1885. Enter into the great room, anchored by a Scandinavian-style gas fireplace with built-in bench. Past the dining area and a powder room, the kitchen features high-end stainless appliances, quartz counters, and an island with waterfall edges. Nearby there’s a full pantry and stairs down to a den or office. The second story holds two bright bedrooms, a laundry closet, and full bath. The top floor is devoted to a master suite with walk-in closet, private deck, and skylights; a barn door hides a stylish bath with double vanity and step-in shower. The unit includes two driveway parking spots.

CONS Not much room for outdoor entertaining.

handout

Hudson Santana, Keller Williams, 617-272-0842, SantanaPropertiesTeam.com

