There’s a clipper system moving south out of Canada this morning. These systems are generally starved for moisture because there’s not much of it in that part of the continent.

The snow that we got earlier this week still lingers across much of Massachusetts and will be coated with a fresh dusting later today.

As these little systems move out of southern Canada and into New England, they usually bring some light precipitation. Occasionally, these storms can actually intensify off our coastline and create more of a problem, but this particular one will not do that.

A small areas of clouds and precipitation is headed east Friday. COD Weather

Instead, we’ll see the sunshine fade quickly this morning as an area of snow pushes east this afternoon. The amount of moisture falling will range from a few one hundreds of an inch to two-tenths of an inch. This means we’ll only see a dusting up to 2 inches of snow — depending where you are in the state.

The best chance for those higher snowfall totals will be north of the Mass Pike and into southern New Hampshire and Vermont. In Boston, the snow will move through between about 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. — just in time for the evening commute.

While I don’t expect the timing of snow on a Friday afternoon commute to be a big deal, it will slow things down. It may actually be mild enough across the Cape and the Islands that any of the precipitation falls as a mixture of snow and rain or even just plain rain.

Another aspect of these Canadian clipper storms is that the air behind them is often quite cold. Some of our most bitter Arctic air can be brought in by these storms. It is going to be chilly this weekend, but not extreme or long lasting. Temperatures tomorrow will struggle towards 30 degrees. But most of the day will likely be in the 20′s.

There’s plenty of snow on the ground to do outdoor activities like sledding, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing, and this is your weekend to take advantage of it. Here’s why.

Highs Saturday will remain below freezing for most of the area. NOAA

After a very cold Saturday night, Sunday will continue to be bright and blue with temperatures a little higher — just above freezing. There will be some melting in the afternoon as a result, leading to the beginning of shrinking snow banks.

A strong flow of subtly air will take over for the first couple of days next week. You’ll first noticed the mild air when you get up Monday morning because it will be warmer than it was when you went to sleep Sunday night.

Temperatures will stay above freezing all the way through Wednesday. We will have readings in the 50′s Monday and Tuesday with a lot of melting Monday night.

Cold air is replaced by a surge of milder air for Monday lasting into Tuesday evening. COD Weather

Add in showers to the mix and you have a recipe for a major loss of snow cover. Those areas that have less than six inches of snow will likely have bare ground by Wednesday morning and some lawns could reappear even in areas with higher amounts of snow on them. Further inland, I don’t expect you’ll lose all your snow cover, but it will certainly look less wintry by the middle of next week.

