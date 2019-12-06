The article “From sludge to fertilizer to growing fears” (Page A1, Dec. 2) focused on a relatively minor aspect of the PFAS issue. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals unfortunately are widespread in the environment from decades of consumer use in myriad products. This includes detectable levels in soils and human blood. PFAS levels in Massachusetts Water Resources Authority fertilizer are not much different from levels in food waste compost or septic systems. Levels in household dust are four times higher and a more likely source of exposure.
Using biosolids makes soils healthier, reduces irrigation requirements, and reduces atmospheric carbon by storing it in the soil. Stopping the use of biosolids would cause disruption of important public health and environmental programs and increase costs to communities, without necessarily making a significant difference in levels of PFAS in the environment.
The best approach is to ban PFAS use. This has already been done in the United States for two of the chemicals, resulting in significant decreases in levels in human blood, wastewater, and biosolids.
Members of the North East Biosolids & Residuals Association, like MWRA, share concerns about PFAS and the need to phase out those that threaten public health. We are on the front line of water quality protection, cleaning your wastewater every day. We are part of the solution, not the problem.
Janine Burke-Wells
Executive director
North East Biosolids & Residuals Association
Tamworth, N.H.