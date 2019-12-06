The article “From sludge to fertilizer to growing fears” (Page A1, Dec. 2) focused on a relatively minor aspect of the PFAS issue. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals unfortunately are widespread in the environment from decades of consumer use in myriad products. This includes detectable levels in soils and human blood. PFAS levels in Massachusetts Water Resources Authority fertilizer are not much different from levels in food waste compost or septic systems. Levels in household dust are four times higher and a more likely source of exposure.

Using biosolids makes soils healthier, reduces irrigation requirements, and reduces atmospheric carbon by storing it in the soil. Stopping the use of biosolids would cause disruption of important public health and environmental programs and increase costs to communities, without necessarily making a significant difference in levels of PFAS in the environment.