I still remember the chills that ran down my back one crisp fall night in Iran. I was about to fall asleep when I overheard my parents talking in hushed tones about how we would have to take a different path to school the next day because a young activist was getting publicly hung in the town square. But what I remember most is that no matter how far I pulled the covers over my head that night, I couldn’t stop shivering. Stories of disappearing journalists and young political activists didn’t come as a surprise to us back then. It was hard for me to imagine a world in which I could have any control over the pollution that hung over my home city, Tehran, everyday — pollution that caused my brother to cough so hard he needed an inhaler, pollution that cancelled school more often than snow. And it was even harder to imagine that I might tackle that sort of pollution from a new home half a world away.

Eight years ago, my family found a home in the US, where we could be free to speak our minds and defend our values. I felt chills when I entered the Massachusetts State House as part of the global climate strike on September 20. Only this time, they were chills of excitement instead of fear. I was part of a group of activists, all under 20 years old, who had been organizing for months to unite over 10,000 people in Boston and join the 7.6 million others striking in other cities and countries all over the world. We flooded the halls of power with a thousand voices singing the melody of a new age, the era of the Green New Deal. The dawn of climate justice, unity between people of all different walks of life, and a sustainable future in which the American economy would serve and elevate all people regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, or age. That day, we let ourselves dream of clear blue skies hovering over a society that makes clean air, water, and a livable future accessible to all. We were fueled by hope.