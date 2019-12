In his column “Pete Buttigieg has made major strides” (Opinion, Dec. 4), Scot Lehigh asks, “Can middle America be persuaded to vote for a gay candidate?” Buttigieg was re-elected mayor of South Bend, Ind., with 80 percent of the vote. He is the essence of middle America and is garnering respect and excitement from voters all over the political spectrum. No persuasion required.

LeeAnn Dobro