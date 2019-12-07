A great way to burn calories this season is to watch the latest ad for luxury stationary bike Peloton , which successfully accelerated the Internet’s heart rate this week. The ad depicts the year-long journey of a woman (i.e. “Grace from Boston”) dutifully riding the Peloton gifted by her [insert string of awful adjectives] husband and self-documenting her devotional carb-crushing, man-pleasing , vaguely Kafka-esque regimen of self-flagellation/exercise. After a torrential backlash of parodies , more parodies , and well-earned excoriations , the actor who played the husband is concerned about what havoc his five seconds of screen time as the world’s worst spouse will wreak on his career, Peloton stock is plunging , and the company declared itself “ disappointed ” in all of us for hating on their ostensibly inspirational message. (Maybe they’d feel better if they lost a few pounds and smiled more?)

Advertisement

LISTEN TO THE MUSIC

It’s that time of year again, when Spotify hits some big red festive button and compiles each of its users’ year-long listening habits into the hipster equivalent of a TPS report. The streaming service’s “Wrapped” feature has become an enormously popular way to see what you’ve been hearing all year (it’s not nearly as synaesthetic as that sounds), but its results are easily corrupted. Like, say, if you share your account with family members (where did that 8 hours of Doobie Brothers come from?!) or if you listen to the same mindfulness monologues every night before bed. Oh, it also tells us you’re a freeloading cheapskate who doesn’t support the artists you listen to while you’re blissfully pumping your Peloton.

SHADES OF MEANING

Oh! And it’s also this time of year again, when all the dictionaries come up with their official Word of the Year. Oxford went with “climate emergency," which is actually two words, but hey, that’s fine; Macquarie Dictionary chose “cancel culture,” so maybe we do need a review of the rules here; and Dictionary.com selected “existential,” but what does it all mean? (Never mind, I just looked it up.) But if you prefer nonverbal signifiers and looking forward to looking back, Pantone just named “Classic Blue” as its Color of the Year for 2020. “We are living in a time that requires trust and faith,” opined Pantone Color Institute executive director Leatrice Eiseman. “It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by PANTONE 19-4052." This gives me an idea for another word of the year but I don’t think we’re allowed to print it.

Advertisement

FRUITS OF LABOR

And speaking of existential quandaries, a banana duct-taped to a wall at Art Basel sold for $120,000 this week. The work (their word, not mine) is titled “The Comedian” and comes from the mind/kitchen counter of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who also recently created an 18-karat gold toilet (titled “America") which was recently stolen from England’s Blenheim Palace. According to Cattelan’s gallerist, the banana forces us to consider “how value is placed on material goods” as well as other important questions like “where are all these flies coming from?"

MICHAEL ANDOR BRODEUR

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.