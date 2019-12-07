When those coveted boots suddenly pop up on every other website we surf, it’s merely creepy and annoying. When a same-sex dating app shares the HIV status of its users without their knowledge or permission, that’s a privacy violation of another magnitude.

Whether it’s medical records, data from our fitness trackers, political posts, or pictures of those boots we almost bought, consumers know much of their cyber activity remains vulnerable — ripe for data mining, some of it by retailers simply for commercial purposes, some of it by the clearly unscrupulous.

'Tis the season to be cyber-surfing for those holiday presents, so what better time for members of Congress to get serious about protecting consumers from the many ways technology companies have come up with to invade the privacy of their customers?

Recently, Senate Democrats, led by Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington state, proposed what she called a “Miranda rights” bill for digital consumers — formally called the Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act. It also has among its sponsors Massachusetts Democrat Ed Markey.

The bill could in many ways be this nation’s answer to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, which has already been used to bring to heel the likes of Facebook, Google, and other giants of the tech world.

Thus far the United States has been dependent on the century-old and vastly overburdened Federal Trade Commission. So, many states, most recently and most rigorously California, have attempted to enter the high-tech regulatory game. The California law doesn’t go into effect until Jan. 1, with many of its enforcement provisions kicking in July 1, 2020. But a state-by-state approach is hardly an optimal way to deal with multi-national tech behemoths, and because our data transcends political jurisdictions.

So enter Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, with a well-thought-out piece of legislation aimed at leveling the playing field for online consumers. It would, among other things:

Give consumers the right to access their own data, control its movement, prevent its distribution to unknown third parties, and correct or delete data.

Require companies to regularly assess their own security vulnerabilities and take protective action to protect consumer data.

Enhance the enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission, creating a new privacy-focused bureau with the power to fine companies even for first-time offenses.

Give state attorneys general the authority to enforce the federal law and customers the ability to sue technology companies for privacy violations.

Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, held a hearing last week to examine legislative proposals — including his own — on the issue of data privacy. Wicker and Cantwell are exploring some compromise piece of legislation, but many Republicans — in a real break from their traditional views on empowering states — have balked at doing just that on this particular issue.

A few facts ought to focus the attention of Congress, especially at this time of year, when an estimated 60 percent of all consumer holiday spending will be done online — an increase of at least 15 percent over last year. Many of those purchases will go just fine, but some won’t.

The data that will be collected through those purchases, along with that from a growing number of apps and devices (even more of which will be under the tree this year), will continue to make more and more people vulnerable to data breaches. In 2018 alone, some 342 separate data breaches exposed more than 2.8 million consumer data reports, including financial, medical, and other personal information.

This nation, incubator of so much of that technology, home to the giants in the field, lags far behind Europe in protecting consumers now dependent on all of those innovations. It needs to do better — and soon. The Cantwell bill provides an opening for that conversation — one that her colleagues on both sides of the aisle can ill afford to let slide.

