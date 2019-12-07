Need examples? Climate change and human impact is established science; let’s talk about which action we should take instead of denying it.

I wonder how the national divide would look if Donald Trump were taken out of the equation, or if we could at least have fact-based discussions ( “Our continental divide,” Opinion, Dec. 4). Name your topic, address the facts, and I think there would be ample opportunity to understand each other better and recognize both our disagreements and our common ground. But if, at the start, we cannot rely on established facts, we are indeed doomed.

Our intelligence services are unanimous in placing blame on Russia for 2016 election interference; let’s stop throwing shade with Vladimir Putin’s distraction of redirecting blame to Ukraine — espoused by Trump — and talk about how best to protect our elections in 2020.

The Mueller Report did not exonerate Trump; acknowledge this, and we can talk about the impact on our democracy.

The list goes on.

If someone insists at 1 a.m. that the sun is shining, we’re not going to agree. Let’s start with at least fundamental acceptance of the facts, and just maybe some common ground will follow.

Richard Freierman

Cambridge





It’s right and wrong that we’re tuning out

We have not lost our ability to listen to each other. We have lost our ability to agree on the meaning of right and wrong.

Half of us see the corruption and lies of this president for exactly what they are. The other half wants to believe he’s just being misunderstood. And that is exactly what Trump and Putin want.

Joe McFadd

Lancaster





The ‘Russia meddled’ narrative casts Obama’s presidency as a great failure

In its Nov. 30 editorial “Congress must ignore Ukraine myths,” the Globe, in an effort to degrade Donald Trump’s presidency, claims without evidence that Russia was able to get the candidate it wanted elected in 2016. But if we accept the editorial’s claim as true, it would be far more degrading of Barack Obama’s presidency than Trump’s.

It would mean that under Obama’s watch and leadership, Russia — our greatest enemy nation — was able to infiltrate our election system, undermine our democracy, and “steal” the 2016 election out from under the president’s nose and that of his intelligence team, and successfully hand it to Trump.

Just think about that for a moment: A hostile foreign power was able to unilaterally install its choice of president to lead our country and our people. That has never happened in our nation’s history. Ever. Yet Obama, despite knowing of Russia’s efforts, could not, and did not, stop it from happening.

This failure to protect our democracy is an astonishing dereliction of presidential duty, and a damning indictment of the quality and efficacy of Obama’s leadership. In fact, Russia’s success just might make his presidency one of our greatest failures. One narrative creates the other.

That’s the problem with the Russia-got-Trump-elected narrative. In the left’s efforts to discredit Trump’s presidency, they only serve to discredit Obama’s even more. Isn’t irony fascinating?

Michael J. DiStefano

Jamestown, R.I.





Turley has a point — let’s hope Democrats caught it

The “paucity of evidence” to which Jonathan Turley referred before the Judiciary Committee identifies and exposes the fatal flaw in the House’s effort to impeach President Trump: GOP senators will never convict Trump on the sole basis of his Ukraine blunder, but they might convict him on multiple bases of his shocking performance overall.

Moreover, if the Senate fails to convict Trump because the Ukraine affair is the only issue, the president will ride the horse of what he’ll call “complete exoneration” to relection, and the Democrats forever will be damned for their shortsightedness.

One hopes that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and company may yet realize this.

Richard B. Davis

Thornton, N.H.





Trump’s evangelical support is one of life’s great mysteries

Re “Where Trump remains the saving grace” (Page A1, Dec. 1): I cannot think of a living public figure less like Jesus Christ than Donald Trump. Both in character and policies, he is the antithesis of Christianity. The hypocrisy of so-called Christians supporting this man is staggering. Please, none of their old-time religion for me.

Barbara Bing

Winchester





Faith in checks and balances at this momentous juncture

The US government is wounded but not fatally broken. The president and his friends tried an illegal action. They got caught, and now punishment will be delivered in some form. It may not be what some people think is enough, and it may be too much for others. However, by moving toward impeaching Donald Trump and drawing attention to his poor and damning behavior, the House of Representatives has slowed down his plans. The House also has shed a strong light on him and his place in history. He has been marked.

Whether you are for or against him, you will now balance your views using the last few weeks (and the weeks to come) as indicators of what he has done and will now try to do. The system of checks and balances is not perfect, but it has worked because of the efforts of the representatives, who were sent to their jobs by the people in their districts.

Furthermore, the press, and the quiet, determined federal workers, will continue to be in place and will help us all by monitoring the situation.

Have faith and courage.

Stephen Krom

Swampscott



