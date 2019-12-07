Ohio State knocked off Michigan last Saturday, and unfortunately for former Wolverine players Tom Brady and Chase Winovich, it appears they lost a wager because of the defeat.

Nate Ebner and John Simon, who both played for Ohio State, posted a photo Saturday on Twitter of Brady and Winovich decked out in Ohio State gear inside the Patriots locker room.

The four of them had their arms up in the photo, spelling O-H-I-O.