Ships out of Boston and Newport, R.I., are said to have dominated the more than 1,000 “triangle trade” trips in slaves and sugar among the colonies, Africa, and the so-called sugar islands. Many owners, captains, and investors became very wealthy.

The less comfortable side of our history is the nearly 200 years the North invested in and profited from the slave trade.

Holly Jackson’s Nov. 24 Ideas piece ( “Boston’s forgotten fight against slavery” ) reflecting on abolitionist efforts in Boston continues to emphasize the comfortable aspect of the North’s role in slavery, as has been done for decades.

Advertisement

The rapid growth of plantations with slave labor producing cotton, at that time the most important raw material in the world’s economy, enabled an industrial revolution in the North. Mills emerged in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut initially. In the 1820′s, a group that became known as the Boston Associates planted a factory town on the Merrimack River named Lowell. By the 1830s there were a number of massive cotton mills operating there.

Besides the wealthy, middle-class people benefited from slavery. Mills alone created 200,000 jobs. Additionally, there was shipbuilding, insurance, manufacturing of shackles, and distilling sugar into rum, to be traded for slaves. At one point there were 63 distilleries in Massachusetts alone.

Not only the elite owned slaves. So did small Northern farmers, ministers, tradespeople, and many others.

But far and away the most uncomfortable part of recognizing this history is the long-lived effect it all still has on the discrimination, segregation, racism, and wealth disparity very much at work in our country even today.

Charles T. Grigsby

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a former member and chairman of the Massachusetts Board of Education.