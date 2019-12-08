In “Back to our troubling meddling in Latin America” (Dec 1), Stephen Kinzer sees recent events in Bolivia as a garden-variety US-sponsored military coup against an elected government, thereby suggesting that the government was following the law and the military was not.

Referring to the recent election, Kinzer wrote that “opponents charged that [President Evo Morales] had used fraud,” as if to suggest that it’s all a matter of debate. There’s no debate. The fraud was clear and shockingly crude.

Kinzer does not mention the huge civic uprising that gripped major Bolivian cities. It was so massive because people had seen the fraud coming. It had been foreordained by previous measures, such as ignoring the constitution and packing the courts and the electoral commission. It seemed a textbook example of how democracies slide into authoritarianism, and since Morales relied greatly on Venezuelan advisers and spoke well of his friend Nicolas Maduro, it seemed fairly easy to predict where Bolivia under Morales was headed.