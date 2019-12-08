CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Sunday after a ‘‘medical emergency’’ at Midway International Airport, according to authorities.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office was notified of the the death of Higgins, of Homewood, on Sunday morning, according to office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny. An autopsy had not been conducted.

Police and fire officials confirmed a 21-year-old male was transported from Midway to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chicago police said he experienced a ‘‘medical emergency.’’