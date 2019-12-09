The most recent hour, episode 8, though, really altered the tone of the series and added an important new perspective to all that came before it.

I’ve been keeping up with “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+, even though I found the first few episodes disappointing and, in terms of its thematic points, confusing. The drama is about what happens at a daily network morning series when one of the anchors, Steve Carell’s Mitch, is sidelined by a sexual misconduct scandal. It seemed as though the writers were trying to get us to sympathize with the very Matt Lauer-esque Mitch, reminding us that he wasn’t as bad as Martin Short’s evil director and that he was kind of lovable and lost. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston’s Alex, unhappy that her friend Mitch was gone and secretly meeting with him, was suspicious of and unwelcoming to her new female co-anchor, Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley, adding an uncomfortable undercurrent to the #MeToo stuff.

The entire thing was a flashback to Mitch’s life at “The Morning Show” before the scandal, and we got to see him in action, both as a preening ego-driven star and as a sexual creep. The writers did not soft-sell Mitch’s serial bad behavior this time, serving up a ton of micro-aggressions along with his grooming and brutal misuse of Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Hannah. We saw him snag the innocent Hannah into his web, praising her work, making a special request that she travel with him to cover the Las Vegas mass shooting, pressuring her into sex in the hotel, and then ignoring her back at the office.

We also got a clear view of the systemic problem: When Hannah goes to the head of the network, Tom Iwin’s Fred, to complain, he isn’t at all appalled; he’s part of the patriarchic atmosphere of the place, an atmosphere that many of the women — including Alex — buy into. Instead of a fix, Fred offers her a promotion, essentially buying her silence. “So this is how it happens,” Hannah says with anger and irony. Also ironic: The Harvey Weinstein story is breaking right after Mitch’s abuse of Hannah, but Mitch fails to see himself in the disgraced producer. “Wow, what a creep,” he says about Weinstein.

It’s a difficult episode to watch, especially since Mitch is not, on the surface, a piggy pig who can be easily dismissed. He’s Steve Carell. But his actions are piggish and upsetting, and so is his denial. You can see how he might convince himself that Hannah’s actions were being consensual, but it’s clear the truth is far more complicated. He is manipulative and un-self-aware. I once thought the show was inviting us to sympathize with him and to tolerate his refusal to accept responsibility, but now I see the writers are aiming for more nuance. A big little boy who makes millions of dollars for his smile, he now represents the insidiousness of this kind of misuse of power.

