A top aide of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic requested an investigation into his boss and his brother in a bid to clear them from opposition-led allegations that they’re linked to an illegal marijuana farm.

Opposition parties are struggling to make a dent in the dominant position of Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party as the Balkan state heads into general elections next spring. His opponents have led sporadic street rallies over the last year to protest against what they say is an autocratic style of governing that stifles media freedom and opens deals to businessmen allies.

The new allegations follow last month's seizure of almost 4 tons of greenhouse-cultivated marijuana at an organic farm near the capital. Police arrested the owner, who had sought state subsidies for growing non-psychoactive hemp. While there's no clear evidence that he got financial support, activists accused Vucic and his brother of protecting the farmer.