Singer Natasha Bedingfield performed at the Mass General Cancer Center’s second annual CenterStage gala, held at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston on Dec. 3. The event, co-chaired by Eileen and Jack Connors and Jessica and Sam Slater, raised $2.5 million dollars for cancer research. Among those on hand for the festivities: actors Chris Cooper and Marianne Leone, Mass General Cancer Center director Daniel Haber and Mass General Cancer Center clinical director David Ryan.

Eileen and Jack Connors at CenterStage, which raised $2.5 million for the Mass General Cancer Center. Amanda Kowalski Photography