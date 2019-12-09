NEW BEDFORD — A fishing vessel that capsized and sank miles off Martha’s Vineyard with four fishermen aboard has been found.

The Leonardo, a 57-foot scalloper based out of New Bedford, was located and identified Sunday morning, according to Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Only one of the four fishermen aboard the Leonardo were rescued since the boat went down on Nov. 24. The other three men, Capt. Gerald Bretal, Mark Cormier and Xavier Vega, are considered lost at sea.