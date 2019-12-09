She will plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a plea agreement released by the Massachusetts US attorney’s office.

Karen Littlefair will be the latest in a string of defendants to plead guilty in US District Court in Boston to participating in an audacious college admissions scam.

A California woman has agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge for allegedly paying for someone to take online classes for her son so he could graduate from Georgetown University, prosecutors said.

While a number of parents are accused of joining the scam to get their children through an illicit “side door” into selective colleges, Littlefair allegedly had a different goal. She sought to get her son the credits he needed to graduate from Georgetown University, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said in a criminal information filed in court that Littlefair conspired with others “to hire individuals to secretly take classes on behalf of her son to facilitate her son’s graduation from Georgetown."

“The principal purpose of the conspiracy was to help Littlefair’s son graduate from Georgetown,” the prosecutors said. Her son graduated in May 2018 “based, in part, on the academic credits fraudulently earned ... on his behalf," they noted.

Kenneth Julian, the Costa Mesa, California-based attorney who represents Littlefair, said in an e-mail, “My client has taken the earliest opportunity to take responsibility for her conduct.” He declined further comment.

Federal prosecutors in Boston, who titled their investigation “Operation Varsity Blues,” have described a nationwide scheme in which wealthy parents, including Hollywood actors, cut checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to have their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at selective schools, or to facilitate cheating on their children’s ACT and SAT exams.

Singer has pleaded guilty to masterminding the scam and awaits sentencing. He cooperated with the FBI in the investigation and secretly recorded phone calls with parents.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Littlefair agreed with Singer and one of his associates to pay an amount ultimately totaling $9,000 to have someone take the classes for her son and submit them to Georgetown to facilitate his graduation.

Prosecutors said they agreed to recommend a sentence of four months incarceration followed by 12 months of supervised release, as well as a fine of $9,500.





















Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com