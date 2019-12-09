Aneudy Delgado Torres, 38, was pulled over near 1905 Washington St. on Nov. 30 for alleged negligent driving and failing to dim his high beams, Holliston police said in a statement.

A Framingham man arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession in Holliston late last month was arraigned Monday on new charges after police discovered a handgun while searching his towed car, police said.

During the traffic stop, police saw a prescription pill bottle with no label inside the car. Delgado Torres was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, failure to dim headlights, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

He was arraigned on those charges Dec. 2 in Framingham District Court, police said. His bail was set at $500 cash, and he was ordered to not possess any weapons or consume any drugs.

Police had towed the car to the police station and obtained a warrant from the Framingham court to perform a search, police said.

With the help of a State Police narcotics detection dog and a Massachusetts Department of Correction firearms detection dog, police found a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun with a defaced serial number inside the car.

Because of the discovery, Delgado Torres was arraigned Monday on gun charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm, and using a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony.

His bail was set at $1,000 cash, and he is set to appear in court again Jan. 9, police said. The case is under investigation by Holliston police and the Middlesex County district attorney’s office.