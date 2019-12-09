A southerly flow of air continues today and winds will become gusty this afternoon especially along the coastline.

Parts of northern Massachusetts were well below zero Sunday morning and as we begin the work week, temperatures already have risen nearly 50 degrees from those bone-chilling low temperatures just 24 hours ago.

There’s a lot of whether to talk about over the next several days and some wild swings in temperature ahead. The weather accompanying this can impact one or more of your commutes.

Showers grow more numerous throughout Monday and by the time we get into the afternoon and through the first part of the night, scattered downpours are likely.

Showers and heavy downpours are likely into the night Monday. COD Weather

With the air coming right from the warmer waters of the Atlantic temperatures Monday night will stay in the 50s, which is going to yield a lot of melting. Just like we have models that predict where low and high pressure will end up, there are models that predict how snow cover is going to change. These models show most of the snow cover forecast to melt away by Tuesday afternoon.

Over 2 inches of liquid equivalent is forecast to melt out of the snowpack through Tuesday. NOAA/NERFC

This is likely to create some Urban Street flooding during the time of especially heavy rain which can coincide with the commute home today.

Tomorrow we will see a few scattered showers but the bulk of the day will actually just be cloudy and mild with readings approaching 60 in Eastern Massachusetts. The record high for Tuesday is 64 in Boston set in 1907, I don’t think we will reach it. It was 63 on Dec. 10, 2008.

A cold front puts an end to the spring-like temperatures early Wednesday as readings fall back into the 30s. While this is occurring there is likely to be some residual moisture along the frontal system. If the cold air rises and the moisture is still present, we will see the rain change to accumulating snow. The best chance for this to occur is probably along the I-95 corridor.

This doesn’t mean that there won’t be snow further north and west or that even that the Cape and Islands couldn’t see snow at the end of this system, but the favored area right now is in the middle. This won’t turn into a big storm but the timing could definitely impact the Wednesday morning commute.

A period of snow is forecast for southern New England Wednesday morning. WeatherBell

These situations when a cold front goes by and precipitation follows and accumulates are difficult to predict and even somewhat unusual.

However, the computer guidance has been consistent that this is going to occur so we need to take it somewhat seriously, but also understand the forecast for any Wednesday morning snowfall could change.

Some snow Wednesday morning is likely, but these amounts can shift and change as we get new data. Dave Epstein

It turns colder near the end of the week but it doesn’t last as the winds turn South and more showers are likely to start the weekend. The weather around here is highly variable and this week we are certainly going to see much of what it has to offer.