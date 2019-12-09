Pete Frates, the former Boston College baseball player and main figure in the fight against ALS, died Monday, according to his family.
While Frates’ cause was championed by many in the sports community, his influence was felt far beyond.
A number of prominent officials, including Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Governor Charlie Baker, and ALS advocates took to Twitter in the wake of Frates’ death.
.@PeteFrates3 was one the most courageous and inspirational people I have ever met. He and his family changed the world for ALS patients & their families. Rest In Peace Pete. You earned it. #alschampion pic.twitter.com/i05Mi6JcD5— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) December 9, 2019
Pete courageously used his struggle with ALS to spread awareness, raising millions in research funding through the ice bucket challenge. Pete’s advocacy has saved lives and his legacy will live on for generations to come. Prayers for the Frates family. https://t.co/DbcaZT3VFK— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) December 9, 2019
Imagine you have a life ending disease and instead of wallowing in self-pity or destructive behavior, or understandably spending precious moments with just family and friends, you galvanize a movement to help others who may still have time.— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) December 9, 2019
Don't imagine. He did it.♥️Pete Frates https://t.co/9pEMYb5nwx
Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of former @BCBirdball captain Pete Frates ’07, whose heroic battle with ALS served as the inspiration for the #IceBucketChallenge, died at the age of 34.— Boston College (@BostonCollege) December 9, 2019
In Memoriam: https://t.co/09wI6Nk5OL pic.twitter.com/faTctiu1jE
Pete, you changed our city & our country for the better and made a difference in the lives of countless people. You helped us remember that we're all one family & we have to look out for one another. There's no telling how much good you've set in motion. RIP, my friend. #GoEagles https://t.co/aPjfqWQDvm— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 9, 2019
Heartfelt sorrow with the death of Pete Frates, the young baseball star stricken with ALS who inspired the #IceBucketChallenge that raised millions for critical research. A legacy of courage, grace and nobility even as life dealt him tragedy.— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 9, 2019
Pete Frates was a hero, a fighter, and an inspiration. His legacy of courage and selflessness will stay with us always. https://t.co/tZtPH9w8Yb pic.twitter.com/pb2dacALQR— Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) December 9, 2019
Five years ago, @PeteFrates3, @PQuinnfortheWin and a handful of others literally changed the world when they launched the Ice Bucket Challenge.— Brian Wallach (@bsw5020) December 9, 2019
They inspired a movement that swept the globe, raising more than $200 million dollars and reshaping the fight against ALS.
Today Massachusetts lost a wonderful human being who was a heroic, innovative and tireless ALS advocate. Thank you Pete Frates for inspiring us all. #IceBucketChallenge @ALSAMA @alsassociation @TMchallengeALS @BCBirdBall— Speaker Bob DeLeo (@SpeakerDeLeo) December 9, 2019
I’ll never forget the summer my SJP classmates and I started the #IceBucketChallenge to raise awareness and funds for ALS research after hearing Pete’s story. A great man, and a Prep brother. My prayers go out to the Frates family 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ZXsuog94jx— David Rodriguez (@DavRo_Futbol) December 9, 2019
Pete Frates was a fighter, a champion, and an inspiration. His passion for life was contagious, and his mission to find a cure for ALS will live on. Thank you, Pete. https://t.co/KCWloJ37Gw— Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) December 9, 2019
Pete, we all loved you BIG! Thanks for all you did for our ALS Community! We are grateful for your mother’s dedicated service on our national board. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Frates Family https://t.co/FFuLWAMGyQ— ALSA of NW Arkansas (@alsarkansas) December 9, 2019
Pete Frates (@PeteFrates3) had a small platform and a really difficult life circumstance. He used the platform to share his story, in turn building a bigger platform from which to communicate. He made the most of his too-short time on earth and we’re all better for it. #Hero https://t.co/tihF6XDuDm— Mike Lake (@MikeLakeMP) December 9, 2019
“Be passionate, be genuine, be hardworking and don’t ever be afraid to be great.” Thank you to Pete Frates for paving the way towards finding a cure for #ALS. https://t.co/ZCECUtO2VD— Becky Curran Kekula (@BeckyMotivates) December 9, 2019
Pete Frates, the true definition of an ALS Hero, has passed away at 34. Frates, who helped inspire the #ALSIceBucketChallenge, was diagnosed in 2012. The impact he made in the fight against #ALS will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to the Frates family. pic.twitter.com/ykhokSkr1M— ALSA DC/MD/VA (@ALSofDcMdVa) December 9, 2019
As one of the creators of the Ice Bucket Challenge, Pete Frates completely changed the game for #ALS. He unified our community. He brought this "rare" disease into the spotlight. It's a tough day for our ALS family. Thank you Pete. We won't stop until there's a cure. https://t.co/8qla94RT0F— Les Turner ALS Fnd (@LesTurnerALS) December 9, 2019
