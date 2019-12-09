fb-pixel

Pete Frates, the former Boston College baseball player and main figure in the fight against ALS, died Monday, according to his family.

While Frates’ cause was championed by many in the sports community, his influence was felt far beyond.

A number of prominent officials, including Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Governor Charlie Baker, and ALS advocates took to Twitter in the wake of Frates’ death.

Sean Smyth can be reached at sean.smyth@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @smythsays.