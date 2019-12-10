Hip-hop nearly swept the top cross-genre prizes, with other category victories by STL GLD (song of the year, for “The New Normal, Pt. 1”), Oompa (live artist), Lord Felix (new artist), and Jefe Replay (unsigned artist), four trailblazers who’ve worked from distinctive sonic corners to elevate the local stature and substance of their genre, one historically underserved by the city. Only one pop artist — Clairo, the Carlisle-bred bedroom-pop breakout — triumphed in a main category, winning album of the year for her major-label debut “Immunity” (and also taking pop artist).

Boston’s rap renaissance is in full swing, and this year’s Boston Music Awards took note, handing Cousin Stizz his second-consecutive artist of the year trophy Wednesday night.

The annual awards, introduced in 1987 to salute artists around the local music scene, were announced for the fourth year in a row at House of Blues. The show featured performances by Felix and Replay as well as “bummer-pop” outlet Future Teens (alt/indie artist), soulster $ean Wire (R&B artist), and synth-pop duo House of Harm (617 Sessions artist), among others.

For Stizz, being named artist of the year (after last year becoming the first hip-hop artist to ever win that category) comes at the close of an explosive 2019, highlighted by the release of second studio album “Trying to Find My Next Thrill.” His diaristic, locally shot music video for the title track won video of the year, and he also secured best hip-hop artist. To triumph in the artist of the year category, Stizz fended off exceptionally stiff competition from artists including Clairo, Future Teens, indie-rock staples Pile and Palehound, funk ambassadors Ripe, never-stronger hip-hop fixtures STL GLD and Oompa, and two fellow Dorchester emcees, Cliff Notez and Latrell James.

That it was also a big night for Boston-based collective STL GLD, Roxbury poet-rapper Oompa, enigmatic Brockton rapper Felix, and up-and-coming Roxbury emcee Replay speaks to a rising tide of hip-hop artists across the city. The Boston Music Awards have historically skewed more toward rock and pop acts; but this year, at least half of the artist, new artist, unsigned artist, live artist, song, and album nominees were rooted in hip-hop.

Here’s the full list of winners announced Wednesday night:

Artist of the Year: Cousin Stizz

Album of the Year: Clairo, “Immunity”

Song of the Year: STL GLD, “The New Normal Pt. I”

Live Artist of the Year: Oompa

New Artist of the Year: Lord Felix

Unsigned Artist of the Year: Jefe Replay

Video of the Year: Cousin Stizz, “Trying To Find My Next Thrill”

Vocalist of the Year: Julie Rhodes

Alt/Indie Artist of the Year: Future Teens

Americana Artist of the Year: Honeysuckle

Blues Artist of the Year: GA-20

Country Artist of the Year: Ward Hayden & The Outliers

Dance/Electronic Artist of the Year: Lightfoot

DJ of the Year: DJ Real P

Folk Artist of the Year: The Ballroom Thieves

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Cousin Stizz

International Artist of the Year: Soul Rebel Project

Jazz Artist of the Year: Yoko Miwa Trio

Metal Artist of the Year: Black Mass

Pop Artist of the Year: Clairo

Punk/Hardcore Artist of the Year: SkyTigers

R&B Artist of the Year: $ean Wire

Rock Artist of the Year: Valleyheart

Singer Songwriter of the Year: Sidney Gish

Session Musician of the Year: Jonathan Ulman

Live Music Venue of the Year: House of Blues

Intimate Live Music Venue of the Year: Dorchester Art Project

Recording Studio of the Year: The Bridge Sound and Stage

Studio Producer of the Year: Sean McLaughlin

Live Production Engineer of the Year: Mike Green

Live Music Residency of the Year: Soul Sessions at Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen with NWASoul

Music Night of the Year: Soulelujah at The Sinclair

Music Promoter of the Year: Aaron Gray

Music Publication of the Year: Vanyaland

Music Journalist of the Year: Victoria Wasylak

Music Photographer of the Year: Emily Gardner

Music Podcast of the Year: “It’s Lit Boston”

Radio Show of the Year: “Allston Pudding Radio,” WTBU 89.3FM

617 Sessions Artist of the Year: House of Harm

Isaac Feldberg can be reached at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.