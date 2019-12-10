As filmmaking, George T. Nierenberg’s “Say Amen, Somebody” is perfectly capable, if pedestrian. Not that filmmaking is what this 1982 gospel-music documentary cares about. What the movie cares about is feeling; and as feeling “Say Amen, Somebody” is as complex — and glorious — as life itself. In that combination of (relative) artlessness and not-infrequent exaltation it recalls a near-contemporary documentary, Bruce Ricker’s “The Last of the Blue Devils” (1980), about Kansas City jazz. The comparison flatters both films. Another documentary also comes to mind. Anyone who saw “Amazing Grace,” the Aretha Franklin concert film, will really (really) want to see this, too.

At the center of the movie is Willie Mae Ford Smith. If joy is happiness multiplied by wonder, then whenever she is on screen “Say Amen, Somebody” is as much a film about joy as any ever made. She is a one-woman heavenly host: singing, reminiscing, or simply being.

Early on in the documentary, she gives a description of gospel music as it is experienced that’s so vivid it could be a dictionary entry written by God: “It’s just a feeling within. You can’t help yourself. I don’t know, it goes between the marrow and the bones. It just makes you feel like you [pause], you hearing me say, ‘I want to fly away somewhere’? I feel I like I can fly away. I forget I’m in the world sometimes. I just want to take off."

The documentary doesn’t begin with Smith, even though she very quickly comes to dominate it. It begins, as it should, with the magnificent and stalwart Thomas A. Dorsey, the father of gospel music. “He was rough as pig iron," Smith says of Dorsey as a young man. The roughness may be gone, but the sense of strength sure isn’t. Smith was in her late 70s when the documentary was filmed, and Dorsey in his early 80s. A pleasing footnote to “Say Amen” is that both lived for another dozen years. What we’re seeing isn’t a last gasp but an extended second wind.

Nierenberg understands that faces can matter almost as much as voices. The faces help us see, as well as better hear, those voices. So it’s a bit unfair to speak of his filmmaking as pedestrian. His use of closeups are the connective tissue within and between the musical numbers.

Other gospel performers beside Smith and Dorsey figure in the documentary, which is largely set in and around St. Louis, prior to a meeting there of the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses. We meet the O’Neal Twins, Zella Jackson Price, Sallie Martin (who sasses Dorsey some), the Barrett Sisters. In addition to performing, they talk about the music and their lives. In some cases, we get a glimpse of those lives.

Nierenberg in no way sugarcoats this music he clearly (and rightly) adores. He makes plain, for example, an almost-startling degree of sexism.

One of the Barretts is married to a minister. Making him breakfast in their kitchen, she mentions that the group has been asked to tour Europe, a lifelong dream. He states his disapproval in no uncertain terms. He doesn’t want her to miss any Sundays singing in his church. It’s a shocking moment, and the brief silence that follows is almost as eloquent, albeit in a very different way, from the singing heard throughout the movie. All she can say is, “You want eggs with your sausage?” It’s a moment that breaks your heart.

That response could hardly differ more from Smith’s after her grandson announces he doesn’t think there should be female ministers. “If the Lord can make an ass speak," she says, “he can let a woman preach.” It doesn’t take a biblical scholar to understand that “ass” has multiple meanings.

Nierenberg includes some vintage photographs and film clips. One of the latter shows Mahalia Jackson, that mighty fortress of gospel. But “Say Amen, Somebody” isn’t a historical overview. It’s about gospel as a living, daily presence in its subjects lives. “I want to show you around, honey,” Smith says to her grandson, as he drives them through her old neighborhood. That’s what Nierenberg is doing, showing us around.

As to where he’s showing us around — put it this way. One of his cameramen was Ed Lachman, who’d go on to earn two Oscar nominations for cinematography. The first was for “Far From Heaven” (2002). On this shoot, he wasn’t far at all.

SAY AMEN, SOMEBODY

