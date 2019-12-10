So. “Maisel.” I’m a sometimes fan of the Amazon series, whose third season is now available. Sometimes I enjoy and admire it, and sometimes I am so irritated by it — by Rose’s strange visit to Oklahoma, for example — that I have to step away.
It’s all in the approach. I’ve learned to modify my expectations of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” when I watch, so that I don’t anticipate finding anything afoot that’s vaguely realistic or dark. The show seems to run from the rich issues of its time and place. It could be a straight-up story of a woman breaking through in the male comedy world amid the chaos and changing mores of the early 1960s. Instead, it’s about good cheer and escapism. It’s a Broadway musical-theater extravaganza — minus the songs — about a funny lady on an adventure and her funny family, and it’s steeped in nostalgia for the best and most cinematic parts of that era.
I’m at the point where I know I’m not going to encounter characters who are deep and — think about Rose and Abe’s absurd homelessness — consistent. They’re all artfully cartoonish, including Rachel Brosnahan’s unchanging Midge and the mysterious Susie, and most of the scenes — in New York, in Vegas, in Miami — are gorgeous set pieces in which the cast is carefully choreographed to keep our eyes in motion. “Maisel” is a jumble of activity that substitutes busy-ness — fast banter, chaotic scenes with people moving quickly — for substantive storytelling. Furthermore, anything even slightly amusing — Abe hanging out with beatniks, for example — is in all likelihood going to be repeated until it’s exhausted.
That said, I watch. It can be a fun diversion, sweet in its willful irrelevancy and alluring in its jovial rhythms.
