“After 100 years going without a signature winter festival, Carnaval Maine is our re-imagined winter carnival, featuring the region’s award-winning artists, brewers, chefs, and more,” says Brian Corcoran, CEO of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, the Portland-based company organizing and managing the event. They’ve partnered with Office of Maine Tourism and Norway Savings Bank to present the festival, and are tying in with Carnaval de Quebec (to be held Feb. 7-16) to cross promote both festivals.

What do you do when the temps drop, snow and sleet cover the streets and sidewalks, and everyone just wants to hunker down and stay inside? You throw a party — a big party — and hope that people show up. It’s winter: Let’s get out and celebrate! So say the folks in Maine, who are hosting Carnaval Maine, to be held in Portland, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2020. The winter festival, inspired by the wildly popular Carnaval de Quebec, is the first of its kind in Maine in more than 100 years.

A rendering of Carnaval Maine.

The celebration kicks off with the Carnaval Maine Bicentennial Snow Ball on Thursday, Jan. 30, to mark the 200th year of Maine’s statehood. The city’s Eastern Promenade, a 78-acre, Frederick Law Olmsted-designed green space overlooking Casco Bay, will be transformed into a winter wonderland during the two-day festival. There will be light shows, art displays, ice sculptures, bonfires, and a rail jam, constructed by Sunday River resort. A giant inflatable igloo will house the Bites & Brews events, showcasing Maine’s nationally recognized restaurants and artisan breweries. These include Allagash, Bissell Brothers, Maine Beer Box, Maine Beer Co., Rising Tide, and Shipyard breweries collaborating with Urban Farm Fermentory, Central Provisions, Highroller Lobster Co., Luke’s Lobster, Scales, and UNION. Another restaurant is yet to be confirmed.

The event, designed to increase tourism during the slow winter season, is expected to draw more than 10,000 people.

“One of the long-range goals is to grow the festival into a signature winter event that draws visitors from all over to celebrate Maine as a state for all seasons,” says Corcoran. “It will be a celebration of art, entertainment, and all things winter.”

Two-day general admission is $20. Bites & Brews tickets are $65 for each session, and include general admission. The Bicentennial Winter Ball tickets are $100 and also include general admission. The event will have a charitable component; organizers plan to announce the beneficiary of the event soon. For more information, visit www.carnavalme.com.

