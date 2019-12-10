“Everybody deserves to be respected and have the opportunity to live a free life, and we don’t have that now,” said Rapinoe, 34, in a phone interview. “So until we do, I think it’s all of our responsibilities to do whatever we can to work toward that.”

She is one of the most popular and admired athletes in the world. The two-time Olympian played on two FIFA Women’s World Cup championship teams, in 2015 and 2019, and just won the women’s Ballon d’Or, given annually to the world’s best soccer player. Sports Illustrated on Monday named her Sportsperson of the Year. But Rapinoe is also an inspiration to many for her off-field endeavors, including working to close the gender pay gap and advocating for LGBTQ rights.

The Northern California native, who plays for Reign FC in Tacoma, Wash., and lives in Seattle with her girlfriend, WNBA player Sue Bird, will be a keynote speaker at the Massachusetts Conference for Women in Boston on Thursday, Dec. 12.

You’ve been in demand on the public speaking circuit. Do you believe it’s your obligation, given the platform you have, to champion causes that are important to you?

No, I don’t feel like it’s an obligation. I just feel like it’s a fact of my life. I never think I need to talk about this or that. I think that in some capacity, we all have a responsibility to do what we can to make the world a better place. I say that all the time.

You’ve made a point to offer support for others – like Colin Kaepernick – who have taken action on various causes. Why is that important to you?

Well, I think at the heart of everything, we’re all sort of fighting for the same thing. I feel that the more I learn about one issue, the more it’s the same as all of the other issues. I’m in a position where I’m asking people to be an ally to me – whether that’s equal pay or women’s issues or LGBTQ issues – so I mean, for me to not do the same for other people and to not extend that battleship to other people just seems ridiculous, frankly. I am very aware and cognizant that I’m not in the position that I’m in now to have this platform without all of these other people and I think the privilege that I have in being a white female activist is a lot different than being the woman who started Black Lives Matter or being Colin Kaepernick, or being Tarana Burke. There are plenty of people who have done as much or far more than I’ve done in this space and for me to not then call that out and recognize my own privilege, and just kind of like call it like it is and to support all those other people … that’s not how I live and that’s not the kind of world I live in.

You talk a great deal about pay equity. Is that something you will be discussing at the Boston Women’s Conference?

I’m sure. It’s a hot topic right now. I like to have an open conversation about whatever it is that people are interested in, and whatever they want to talk about. Certainly the pay equity issue for us, the team, is front and center right now [the US women’s national soccer team has filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation to be paid the same as the men’s national team], but I think it’s part of the greater movement that’s happening right now.

What kind of role model do you want to be for young women?

I just want there to be way more options for women and what they feel they can be. I think for a long time, it was like: If you want to be successful, you have to be this kind of a businesswoman; if you want to be an activist, you have to be this kind of activist woman … and I think that doesn’t really allow for the human experience. It’s more the complexity that we are, the spectrum that we’re all on in some sort of way. I want women to just show up in their true selves into any space and know that’s all that they need to be.

And how about for the LGBTQ community?

I think that just being my true self and living who I am is just one example of what it looks like to be LGBTQ. I think the best thing that I can do is say, “Listen, this is who I am and this is an option, but there are also many different options and we all look different.” It’s important for people to come out and open up the world’s eyes to what it means to be gay and what is looks like to be gay which – news flash – it’s just like what it looks like to be straight. It’s whatever. But I think to be so outspoken and up front, and to constantly talk about it and to normalize it is still incredibly important. We have LGBTQ rights being rolled back by this administration, we have people still being bullied and beat up, and kids committing suicide for being gay and it’s just like … there’s so much work to be done. We’ve come a long way in certain areas and in certain parts of the country, but certainly not far enough.

You’ve received so many awards and accolades, including a silver and two gold medals. Which one has meant the most to you?

This World Cup win means the most just because it means so much more than what we did on the field and so much more than any one individual performance. It felt like we all won. It was the we – and not just the team, but the country. We were representing and fighting for so much more than just what was happening on the field.

How much longer do you plan on playing professional soccer? The Tom Brady question …

I don’t know. If only I could spend $2 million a year on keeping myself healthy, I could probably play until I’m 50. It’s so interesting … every time we reference athletes, the only athletes we ever talk about are male athletes, and it’s actually so much more impressive that female athletes play as late as they do with the lack of resources. They [male athletes] spend so much money and have so many people and have [everything] at their disposal because they make so much money, and yet female athletes are doing the same things and nobody ever talks about that … just an aside. But yes, there’s such a short period of time that I’ll be able to play the sport – do what I love and make money at it – that I’ll probably end up playing as long as I can. I love the game. I always enjoy playing and I never need motivation to go out and kick a soccer ball.

The Massachusetts Conference for Women, held Dec. 11-12, is sold out, but tickets to live stream video of keynote speakers and select breakout sessions are available for purchase. Visit maconferenceforwomen.org/livestream